Global Smart Home Platforms Market 2022 to 2032: Featuring Apple, Google, Cisco Systems, Resideo Technologies and LG Electronics Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Platforms Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study published by the publisher on Smart Home Platforms offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- Google LLC
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Resideo Technologies Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- LG Electronics
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH
- General Electric Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Investment Feasibility Matrix
3.6. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis
3.7. Regulatory Landscape
3.7.1. By Key Regions
3.7.2. By Key Countries
3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook
4. Global Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021
4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
5. Global Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type
5.1. Introduction/Key Findings
5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Type, 2017-2021
5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032
5.3.1. IoT Platform for Control & Connectivity Devices
5.3.2. IoT Platform for Security & Surveillance Systems
5.3.3. IoT Platform for Smart Appliances
5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017-2021
5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022-2032
6. Global Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2017-2021
6.3. Current Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
6.3.1. North America
6.3.2. Latin America
6.3.3. Europe
6.3.4. Asia Pacific
6.3.5. Middle East and Africa
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
7. North America Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
7.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021
7.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
7.2.1. By Country
7.2.1.1. U.S.
7.2.1.2. Canada
7.2.2. By Type
7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
7.3.1. By Country
7.3.2. By Type
7.4. Key Takeaways
8. Latin America Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
8.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021
8.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
8.2.1. By Country
8.2.1.1. Brazil
8.2.1.2. Mexico
8.2.1.3. Rest of Latin America
8.2.2. By Type
8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
8.3.1. By Country
8.3.2. By Type
8.4. Key Takeaways
9. Europe Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
9.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021
9.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
9.2.1. By Country
9.2.1.1. Germany
9.2.1.2. U.K.
9.2.1.3. France
9.2.1.4. Spain
9.2.1.5. Italy
9.2.1.6. Russia
9.2.1.7. Rest of Europe
9.2.2. By Type
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
9.3.1. By Country
9.3.2. By Type
9.4. Key Takeaways
10. Asia Pacific Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
10.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021
10.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
10.2.1. By Country
10.2.1.1. China
10.2.1.2. Japan
10.2.1.3. India
10.2.1.4. South Korea
10.2.1.5. Australia
10.2.1.6. Rest of APAC
10.2.2. By Type
10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.3.1. By Country
10.3.2. By Type
10.4. Key Takeaways
11. Middle East and Africa Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
11.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021
11.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
11.2.1. By Country
11.2.1.1. South Africa
11.2.1.2. Saudi Arabia
11.2.1.3. UAE
11.2.1.4. Israel
11.2.1.5. Rest of MEA
11.2.2. By Type
11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.3.1. By Country
11.3.2. By Type
11.4. Key Takeaways
12. Key Countries Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis
13. Market Structure Analysis
13.1. Competition Dashboard
13.2. Competition Benchmarking
13.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
13.3.1. By Regional
13.3.2. By Type
14. Competition Analysis
14.1. Competition Deep Dive
15. Assumptions & Acronyms Used
16. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/of1n5e-home?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.