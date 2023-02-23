Global Smart Home Platforms Market 2022 to 2032: Featuring Apple, Google, Cisco Systems, Resideo Technologies and LG Electronics Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Platforms Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study published by the publisher on Smart Home Platforms offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH

General Electric Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.6. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.7. Regulatory Landscape

3.7.1. By Key Regions

3.7.2. By Key Countries

3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook



4. Global Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



5. Global Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

5.1. Introduction/Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032

5.3.1. IoT Platform for Control & Connectivity Devices

5.3.2. IoT Platform for Security & Surveillance Systems

5.3.3. IoT Platform for Smart Appliances

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022-2032



6. Global Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2017-2021

6.3. Current Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

6.3.1. North America

6.3.2. Latin America

6.3.3. Europe

6.3.4. Asia Pacific

6.3.5. Middle East and Africa

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



7. North America Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

7.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021

7.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

7.2.1. By Country

7.2.1.1. U.S.

7.2.1.2. Canada

7.2.2. By Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.3.1. By Country

7.3.2. By Type

7.4. Key Takeaways



8. Latin America Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

8.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021

8.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

8.2.1. By Country

8.2.1.1. Brazil

8.2.1.2. Mexico

8.2.1.3. Rest of Latin America

8.2.2. By Type

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.3.1. By Country

8.3.2. By Type

8.4. Key Takeaways



9. Europe Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

9.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021

9.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

9.2.1. By Country

9.2.1.1. Germany

9.2.1.2. U.K.

9.2.1.3. France

9.2.1.4. Spain

9.2.1.5. Italy

9.2.1.6. Russia

9.2.1.7. Rest of Europe

9.2.2. By Type

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.3.1. By Country

9.3.2. By Type

9.4. Key Takeaways



10. Asia Pacific Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

10.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021

10.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

10.2.1. By Country

10.2.1.1. China

10.2.1.2. Japan

10.2.1.3. India

10.2.1.4. South Korea

10.2.1.5. Australia

10.2.1.6. Rest of APAC

10.2.2. By Type

10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.3.1. By Country

10.3.2. By Type

10.4. Key Takeaways



11. Middle East and Africa Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

11.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021

11.2. Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032

11.2.1. By Country

11.2.1.1. South Africa

11.2.1.2. Saudi Arabia

11.2.1.3. UAE

11.2.1.4. Israel

11.2.1.5. Rest of MEA

11.2.2. By Type

11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.3.1. By Country

11.3.2. By Type

11.4. Key Takeaways



12. Key Countries Smart Home Platforms Market Analysis



13. Market Structure Analysis

13.1. Competition Dashboard

13.2. Competition Benchmarking

13.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

13.3.1. By Regional

13.3.2. By Type



14. Competition Analysis

14.1. Competition Deep Dive



15. Assumptions & Acronyms Used



16. Research Methodology



