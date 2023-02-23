Global Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Report 2022: Continued Development of Aesthetic Dentistry Fuels Growth

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Dental Clinics and Hospitals), By Material Type (Xenograft, Allograft, Autograft and Synthetic), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing the quantity of bone in a portion of the jaw wherein bone has been lost or where greater support is required is done via a dental bone transplant operation. It is possible to surgically fuse new bone to the jaw's existing bone by removing bone from another part of the body. Synthetic bone material is sometimes utilized.



When further operations, such as dental implants, are required or when bone loss is threatening the health of the gums and teeth nearby, a dental bone transplant may be required. Dental bone grafting may be carried out in a number of methods, but the fundamental steps are always the same. In order to graft (attach) more bone material to the jaw, a dentist or oral surgeon creates an incision in the jaw.



If a person has gum disease or has lost one or more adult teeth, a dental bone transplant is often performed. Loss of jawbone tissue may result from any of these disorders. The use of the patient's own bone from the tibia, hip, or rear of the jaw is the preferred method for dental bone grafting. It's referred to as an autograft.



Autografts are often the 'gold standard' because they strengthen jawbone support, hasten to heal, and promote the growth of new bone. Dental bone transplant candidates often have lost teeth that will be replaced with implants. Dental implants are synthetic roots inserted into the jawbone that resemble screws. The implant is subsequently covered with a crown that matches the neighboring teeth.



Market Growth Factors

Upgrading Aesthetic Dental Treatment



Dental aesthetic operations have increased dramatically as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and the quick rise in remote conferencing and virtual meetings. The development of aesthetic dentistry has increased our understanding of dental health. Enhancing both one's appearance and sense of wellbeing, it has contributed to a complete sense of wellbeing. The permanent facial changes made possible by technological improvements in cosmetic dentistry far outweigh the correction of crooked teeth.



Rising Rates Of Dental Issues

The rapid rise in dental cavities, tooth loss, and caries among individuals as a result of bad eating habits is one of the key causes behind the expansion of the dentures industry. Additionally, every country is seeing a sharp rise in the number and proportion of its elderly population. The Global Oral Health Status Report of the World Health Organization from 2022 estimates that there are over 3.5 billion individuals worldwide who suffer from oral illnesses.



Market Restraining Factors

Potential Hazards Of Bone Grafting



When someone decides to have a dental bone transplant, there are dangers associated, just like with any form of surgical operation. There are extremely few infections linked to bone grafting treatments. If a patient contracts an infection, antibiotics will be prescribed in order to treat the illness. This is only one of the numerous factors that make selecting an expert dentist so important for those getting dental bone grafts.



Material Type Outlook



Based on material type, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is classified into autograft, allograft, xenograft, and synthetic segments. In 2021, the synthetic segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the dental bone grafts and substitutes market. Its increased osteoconductivity, hardness, and improved acceptance are responsible for the growth. There are many different kinds of synthetic materials on the market, including ceramic, polymer-based, BMPs, and others. Synthetic grafting has a lower risk of disease transmission than xenograft and allograft, which promotes growth even more.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is divided into ridge augmentation, sinus lift, implant bone regeneration, socket preservation, and periodontal defect regeneration. In 2021, the socket prevention segment held the largest revenue share in the dental bone grafts market. It is a technique used to lessen bone loss after tooth extraction from an alveolar bone tooth socket. This kind of transplant is inserted into the tooth socket right away after extraction. It prevents the sidewalls of the socket from collapsing and fills the space left by the lost tooth.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented into dental offices and hospitals. In 2021, the dental clinics segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the dental bone grafts and substitutes market. Due to their convenience and simple accessibility of surgeons, clinics are becoming more and more popular as the number of dental graft procedures conducted each year increases. These clinics are more skilled than hospitals in providing same-day operations that are speedier and safer. There are several private dental clinics and specialized clinics, many of which have trained doctors that specialize in bone grafting operations.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the dental bone grafts and substitutes market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. With the highest revenue share in the dental bone grafts and replacements market in 2021, North America took the top spot. Growth is being fueled by an expanding target market and an expanding number of dental implant procedures in this area. Due to the relatively high-income levels in this area, consumers can easily afford these pricey cosmetic operations, which is further projected to promote market growth.



Scope of the Study

By End-use

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

By Material Type

Xenograft

Allograft

Autograft

Synthetic

By Application

Socket Preservation

Ridge Augmentation

Implant Bone Regeneration

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Sinus Lift

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic PLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

BioHorizons, Inc. (Henry Schein, Inc.)

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Geistlich Pharma AG (The Geistlich Group)

Collagen Matrix, Inc. (Linden Capital Partners)

Dentium Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tmh9v-dental?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment