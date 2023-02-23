United Kingdom Facilities Management (FM) Outsourcing Market Report 2022-2026 with Sales Data and Financial Profiles of 80+ Players with a Combined Turnover of £85 Billion

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facilities Management Outsourcing Market Report - Research & Analysis UK 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Facilities Management Outsourcing market report providing a fresh, comprehensive & reliable review of the entire public & private UK FM Outsourcing Market in 2022 with forecasts to 2026.

Published in May 2022, this 12th edition report is available immediately in a variety of formats for use in reports, presentations etc and represents high quality market intelligence for the entire UK Facilities Management Outsourcing Industry.

Combining the best of both quantitative and qualitative input, this exclusive report is based on industry sales and a wide range of secondary sources. The 170 page strategic market report includes FM companies with £85 billion in sales in 2022 and considers the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit on the UK FM Market.

This report illustrates and analyses market size, trends, service mix and end use sector share in the facilities management outsourcing market in 2022, supported by relevant and incisive qualitative discussion on key market influences, M&A activity in 2021/2022, with market forecasts to 2026.

1 page financials for 100+ leading FM companies are also provided with 2022 turnover and profit estimates for each (unique to MTW), along with 3 years financial history to illustrate the recent performance of the market. Discussion of the key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats, including a SWOT & PEST analysis.

This Brand New 2022 Report Includes:

Strategic Market Review - A professional strategic market review was undertaken by marketing professionals with real world marketing experience and degree qualifications in strategic marketing. This report is not simply a collection of statistics and comments but a structured review of the market, written by marketing professionals, for industry professionals.

SWOT Analysis - Only after a thorough, strategic market review can industry strengths & weaknesses and market opportunities & threats be identified. No other 'off the shelf' report offers such a comprehensive SWOT analysis in an easy to read and disseminate format.

PEST Analysis - The publisher has been writing market reports for well over a decade and they know its the quality of the data collection, analysis and interpretation which are the important aspects of any good report. The publisher's strategic review, based on statistically relevant industry sales data enables us to identify the key market influences relating to politico-legal, economic, environmental, social and technological issues and present these in a easy to read chart format - its all here, in black and white.

Experienced Marketing Professionals - The publisher uses professional marketing theories and employ the necessary marketing models so you don't have to. Established marketing theories are applied to the market to enhance understanding of the likely strategic options which will generate market growth in the near-medium term.

Quantitative Market Data - The foundations of all the publisher's reports are based on sales from as representative a sample of the industry as possible. The publisher has invested heavily in order to ascertain financial sales data from companies involved in the market and ensure their methodologies are as robust as possible. The sales data and financial profiles from more than 80 companies are included in this report with a combined turnover of £85 billion. The sample size for this report is indicated at more than 80% by value of the UK facilities management market in 2022. No other 'off the shelf' report available combines such a high level of qualitative comment based on such firm statistical confidence at such a low price.

170+ Page Facilities Management Market Report Includes:

UK Facilities Management Market by Value 2016-2026

Key Market Trends & Influences Analysis

Product/Service Mix, Market Sizes & Trends 2016-2026

End Use Sector Share 2016, 2022 & 2026

1 Page Profile for 100+ FM Providers - Turnover/Profit Estimates for Each Company, Ranking for Contractors

FM Industry Structure & Detailed Analysis 2016-2026

Market Spreadsheet - 'Ultimate Pack' spreadsheets with market size, sector shares (catering, contract cleaning, security, office support etc), end use sector values & 3 year financials

SWOT & PEST, Ansoff Growth Prospects, Positive & Negative Influences, Future Prospects for Facilities Management Market

Quantitative market sizes based on industry sales, supported by detailed discussion of market trends, service sector mix, end use sector share, influences & future prospects are provided.

Market Size, Trends & Share 2016-2026 for:

Integrated/Bundled FM;

Contract Catering Market

Contract Cleaning Market;

PFI/PPP

Property Maintenance & O&M

Security Market

End User Market Mix, Demand Trends & Share 2016, 2022 & 2026 Provided for:

Education

Central & Local Government

Social Housing

Health

Financial/Professional

Transport/Logistics

Utilities

Tech/Communications

Manufacturing

Retail

Property Management

Leisure

Key Features Of This 170+ Page Report Include:



Facilities Management Market Size by Value 2016-2026, including

Market Size 2016 - 2022, Forecasts to 2026, Constant & Current Prices

Average FM Contractor Revenue 2016-2026, Based on Industry Sales

Qualitative Comment on Key Market Size Trends & Future Prospects

Brand New for 2022 - Discussion of ESG, Sustainability, Customer Needs, Growth Opportunities, Lagging End Use Sectors, FM Market Mergers & Acquisitions

MARKET TRENDS & INFLUENCES



Quantitative & Qualitative Key Market Trends 2016-2026, including

PEST Analysis -Politico-legal, Economic, Environmental, Social & Technological, Brexit Impact

SWOT Analysis - Key Market Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats

Market KPIs - Profit, Assets, Debt, Net Worth 2016-2026

Impact of COVID-19 - Analysis of impact of Covid 19 on FM Market 2022-2026

Sales per Employee - 2016-2026

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & END USE MIX



Product/Service Mix & Share by End Use Sectors 2016-2026, including

Product Mix - bundled FM, cleaning, catering, PFI/PF2 FM, security, property maintenance

Market Size 2016-2026 & Key Trend Discussion for Each Product Sector

Mix by Service Type - Historical, Current & Future for Key Market Segments

End Use Sectors - Health, Education, Leisure, Office/Retail, Transport etc

Share by End Use Sector - Mix by Key Segment 2016, 2022 & 2026

Qualitative Comment & Discussion on Key Segment Trends

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & COMPANY PROFILES



Review of Market Structure & 90 Leading FM Company Profiles, including

Market Mix by Growth, Credit, Age, Turnover & Number of Employees

Market Share by UK Geographical Region & Office Type (e.g branch)

Company Rankings - by Turnover, Profit, Assets, Debt, Worth & Employees

Company Profiles - 1 Page Profile with 'At a Glance' Financial Health Chart

Key Financial Data - Turnover, Employees, 3 Years of Assets, Debt & Worth

Sales Leads- Mailing Address for Each Company

Key Benefits Of This Brand New Report Include:

Current, Historical & Future Market Performance & Trends 2016-2026

Service Sector Shares & Trends - Identify Best Performing Sectors, Which Customers are Growing Demand? Focus Your Marketing, Increase Your Sales

Incorporate into your Marketing & Business Plan, Explore Various Strategic Options

Develop Sales Leads & Focus Your Marketing

Incorporate SWOT & PEST Analysis Into Your Reports Quickly & Provide More Detail to Your Colleagues

Price Guarantee - The publisher prides themselves on offering the highest quality reports at the best price available.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwl5eh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.