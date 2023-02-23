Global Portable Air Compressors Market Reprot to 2028: Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Compressors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Air Compressors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable air compressor market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2022 to 2028. A portable air compressor provides compressed air to several industries, such as construction, automotive, and oil & gas.

They are also utilized as backup compressors in several industries when the stationary compressors break down or require maintenance. The increasing adoption of variable-speed systems, low maintenance cost, effective operation, and retrofitting for existing methods are some factors propelling the global portable air compressor market among the end-use industries.

Moreover, energy-efficient portable air compressors are witnessing a surge in demand owing to their cost-effective operations. Hence, air monitoring systems are widely installed for measuring air compressors' impact. Additionally, the subsequent introduction of oil-free-based projects and continuous industry investments are driving the demand for oil-free portable air compressors.



Prominent manufacturers in the global portable air compressor market are developing eco-friendly and low-maintenance systems in their products to encourage users to opt for next-generation compressors. Further, companies such as Sullair, Ingersoll Rand Plc, and Atlas Copco Inc. have developed their products with next-generation systems and high-performance capabilities to differentiate them from other vendors in this highly competitive market.

For instance, in 2020, Sullair introduced its redesigned, next-generation 1600H Tier 4 Final portable diesel air compressor, an enhanced model based on the direct voice of customer feedback. A few of the key features offered by these portable air compressors include increased efficiency and reduced noise levels.

Moreover, technology integration is the key approach companies select to refine the technologies utilized in their new products and services. An effective technology-integration process starts in the earliest phases of an R&D project and provides a road map for all design, engineering, and manufacturing activities.



Various manufacturers provided IoT-connected air compressors, including Kaeser, Atlas Copco, Elgi, and Hitachi Sullair. For instance, in 2020, Atlas Copco had approximately 100,000 IoT-connected compressors at approximately 35,000 production sites globally.

Hence, these compressors deliver more than 150 data measurements per second, including sharing the real-time status of internal parts, such as the motor, belt, etc. Therefore, the advancement and development of new technologies have revolutionized the global portable air compressor market. Moreover, the constant efforts to develop new features and technology for compressors are expected to create new opportunities to expand the portable compressor market during the forecast period.



Future Growth Opportunities

The manufacturers are emphasizing manufacturing energy-efficient compressors by adopting VFD and VSD technologies, which enables them to save huge amounts of energy on their products in the portable air compressor market. For instance, Atlas Copco's GA 7-110 VSD+ is an innovative oil-injected compressor that took energy efficiency to a new level with an approximately 50% reduction in energy consumption. Hence, such adoption of energy-efficient technologies is providing an opportunity to the manufacturers during the forecast period.



Further, according to the report by the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategies state that compressed air systems are one of the large consumers of energy, consuming around 10% of all industrial electrical consumption or 8.8 TWh each year, which results in CO2 emissions of 3,100 kt/year. Hence, such factors are expected to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient electric portable air compressors during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The portable air compressor market can be defined as a competitive market characterized by several prominent industry players, such as Atlas Copco; Bauer Ingersoll Rand Plc; Kaeser Compressors; and Sullair LLC, among others. These companies are expanding their product portfolio to gain a larger industry share. These players are using several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as M&A and collaborations, to bolster their position in the global market.



Key Vendors

Atlas Copco

Gardner Denver

Kaeser Kompressoren

Ingersoll-Rand

Other Prominent Vendors

Sullair, LLC

Deere & Company

Rolair Systems

Doosan Portable Power

Sullivan-Palatek Inc.

Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Elgi Compressors USA, Inc.

CIASONS

MAT Holding, Inc.

Quincy Compressor

Vanair Manufacturing

BAC Compressor

SeaComAir

JSC Remeza

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the portable air compressor market?

What is the growth rate of the portable air compressor market?

Who are the key players in the global portable air compressor market?

What are the key driving factors in the portable air compressor market?

Which region dominates the portable air compressor market?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1160 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1585.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.1.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.1.2 Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type

4.1.3 Market Segmentation by Airflow Type

4.1.4 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

4.1.5 Market Segmentation by End-User Type

4.1.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Future Growth Opportunities

7.3 Segmentation Insights

7.4 Geographical Insights

7.5 Vendor Landscape



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Benefits of Portable Air Compressors

8.2.1 Less Noise

8.2.2 Versatile

8.2.3 Power Source

8.2.4 Compact

8.3 Code of Federal Regulations

8.3.1 Applicability

8.3.2 Noise Emissions Standards

8.3.3 Test Procedures

8.4 Initiatives to Curb Industrial Greenhouse Effect

8.5 Economy Scenario

8.6 Value Chain

8.6.1 Raw Materials

8.6.2 Manufacturers/Vendors

8.6.3 Dealers/Distributors

8.6.4 Retailers

8.6.5 End-Users



9 Import & Export Statistics

10 Market Opportunities & Trends

10.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Compressors

10.2 Advances in Battery Technology

10.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability



11 Market Growth Enablers

11.1 Integration of Technology in Compressors

11.2 Increase in Use of Compressors in Construction Activities

11.3 Increase in Use of Compressors in Households



12 Market Restraints

12.1 Effects of Diesel Consumption

12.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Five Forces Analysis

13.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

13.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

13.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



14 Product Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Reciprocating

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Rotary Screw

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

14.7 Centrifugal

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Market by Geography

14.8 Axial

14.8.1 Market Overview

14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.8.3 Market by Geography



15 Lubrication Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Oil-Injected

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 Oil-Free

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market by Geography



16 Airflow Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Below 400 Cfm

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography

16.6 400-800 Cfm

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Market by Geography

16.7 Above 800 Cfm

16.7.1 Market Overview

16.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.7.3 Market by Geography



17 Fuel Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Conventional

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.5.3 Market by Geography

17.6 Electric

17.6.1 Market Overview

17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.6.3 Market by Geography



18 End-User Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Manufacturing

18.5.1 Market Overview

18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.5.3 Market by Geography

18.6 Construction

18.6.1 Market Overview

18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.6.3 Market by Geography

18.7 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

18.7.1 Market Overview

18.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.7.3 Market by Geography

18.8 Automotive

18.8.1 Market Overview

18.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.8.3 Market by Geography

18.9 Power Generation

18.9.1 Market Overview

18.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.9.3 Market by Geography

18.10 Oil & Gas

18.10.1 Market Overview

18.10.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.10.3 Market by Geography

18.11 Agriculture

18.11.1 Market Overview

18.11.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.11.3 Market by Geography

18.12 Others

18.12.1 Market Overview

18.12.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.12.3 Market by Geography

19 Geography



20 APAC



21 Europe



22 North America



23 Latin America



24 Middle East & Africa



25 Competitive Landscape



26 Key Company Profiles



27 Other Prominent Vendors



28 Report Summary

29 Quantitative Summary

30 Appendix

