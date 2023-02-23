Global Portable Air Compressors Market Reprot to 2028: Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Compressors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Air Compressors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global portable air compressor market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2022 to 2028. A portable air compressor provides compressed air to several industries, such as construction, automotive, and oil & gas.
They are also utilized as backup compressors in several industries when the stationary compressors break down or require maintenance. The increasing adoption of variable-speed systems, low maintenance cost, effective operation, and retrofitting for existing methods are some factors propelling the global portable air compressor market among the end-use industries.
Moreover, energy-efficient portable air compressors are witnessing a surge in demand owing to their cost-effective operations. Hence, air monitoring systems are widely installed for measuring air compressors' impact. Additionally, the subsequent introduction of oil-free-based projects and continuous industry investments are driving the demand for oil-free portable air compressors.
Prominent manufacturers in the global portable air compressor market are developing eco-friendly and low-maintenance systems in their products to encourage users to opt for next-generation compressors. Further, companies such as Sullair, Ingersoll Rand Plc, and Atlas Copco Inc. have developed their products with next-generation systems and high-performance capabilities to differentiate them from other vendors in this highly competitive market.
For instance, in 2020, Sullair introduced its redesigned, next-generation 1600H Tier 4 Final portable diesel air compressor, an enhanced model based on the direct voice of customer feedback. A few of the key features offered by these portable air compressors include increased efficiency and reduced noise levels.
Moreover, technology integration is the key approach companies select to refine the technologies utilized in their new products and services. An effective technology-integration process starts in the earliest phases of an R&D project and provides a road map for all design, engineering, and manufacturing activities.
Various manufacturers provided IoT-connected air compressors, including Kaeser, Atlas Copco, Elgi, and Hitachi Sullair. For instance, in 2020, Atlas Copco had approximately 100,000 IoT-connected compressors at approximately 35,000 production sites globally.
Hence, these compressors deliver more than 150 data measurements per second, including sharing the real-time status of internal parts, such as the motor, belt, etc. Therefore, the advancement and development of new technologies have revolutionized the global portable air compressor market. Moreover, the constant efforts to develop new features and technology for compressors are expected to create new opportunities to expand the portable compressor market during the forecast period.
Future Growth Opportunities
The manufacturers are emphasizing manufacturing energy-efficient compressors by adopting VFD and VSD technologies, which enables them to save huge amounts of energy on their products in the portable air compressor market. For instance, Atlas Copco's GA 7-110 VSD+ is an innovative oil-injected compressor that took energy efficiency to a new level with an approximately 50% reduction in energy consumption. Hence, such adoption of energy-efficient technologies is providing an opportunity to the manufacturers during the forecast period.
Further, according to the report by the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategies state that compressed air systems are one of the large consumers of energy, consuming around 10% of all industrial electrical consumption or 8.8 TWh each year, which results in CO2 emissions of 3,100 kt/year. Hence, such factors are expected to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient electric portable air compressors during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The portable air compressor market can be defined as a competitive market characterized by several prominent industry players, such as Atlas Copco; Bauer Ingersoll Rand Plc; Kaeser Compressors; and Sullair LLC, among others. These companies are expanding their product portfolio to gain a larger industry share. These players are using several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as M&A and collaborations, to bolster their position in the global market.
Key Vendors
- Atlas Copco
- Gardner Denver
- Kaeser Kompressoren
- Ingersoll-Rand
Other Prominent Vendors
- Sullair, LLC
- Deere & Company
- Rolair Systems
- Doosan Portable Power
- Sullivan-Palatek Inc.
- Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd.
- Elgi Compressors USA, Inc.
- CIASONS
- MAT Holding, Inc.
- Quincy Compressor
- Vanair Manufacturing
- BAC Compressor
- SeaComAir
- JSC Remeza
Key Questions Answered:
- How big is the portable air compressor market?
- What is the growth rate of the portable air compressor market?
- Who are the key players in the global portable air compressor market?
- What are the key driving factors in the portable air compressor market?
- Which region dominates the portable air compressor market?
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|317
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1160 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1585.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.1 Market Segmentation
4.1.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.1.2 Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type
4.1.3 Market Segmentation by Airflow Type
4.1.4 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type
4.1.5 Market Segmentation by End-User Type
4.1.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Future Growth Opportunities
7.3 Segmentation Insights
7.4 Geographical Insights
7.5 Vendor Landscape
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 Benefits of Portable Air Compressors
8.2.1 Less Noise
8.2.2 Versatile
8.2.3 Power Source
8.2.4 Compact
8.3 Code of Federal Regulations
8.3.1 Applicability
8.3.2 Noise Emissions Standards
8.3.3 Test Procedures
8.4 Initiatives to Curb Industrial Greenhouse Effect
8.5 Economy Scenario
8.6 Value Chain
8.6.1 Raw Materials
8.6.2 Manufacturers/Vendors
8.6.3 Dealers/Distributors
8.6.4 Retailers
8.6.5 End-Users
9 Import & Export Statistics
10 Market Opportunities & Trends
10.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Compressors
10.2 Advances in Battery Technology
10.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability
11 Market Growth Enablers
11.1 Integration of Technology in Compressors
11.2 Increase in Use of Compressors in Construction Activities
11.3 Increase in Use of Compressors in Households
12 Market Restraints
12.1 Effects of Diesel Consumption
12.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Five Forces Analysis
13.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
13.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
13.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
14 Product Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Reciprocating
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Rotary Screw
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography
14.7 Centrifugal
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.3 Market by Geography
14.8 Axial
14.8.1 Market Overview
14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.8.3 Market by Geography
15 Lubrication Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Oil-Injected
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 Oil-Free
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography
16 Airflow Type
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Below 400 Cfm
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography
16.6 400-800 Cfm
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.3 Market by Geography
16.7 Above 800 Cfm
16.7.1 Market Overview
16.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.7.3 Market by Geography
17 Fuel Type
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Conventional
17.5.1 Market Overview
17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.5.3 Market by Geography
17.6 Electric
17.6.1 Market Overview
17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.6.3 Market by Geography
18 End-User Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Rate (Volume)
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Manufacturing
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.5.3 Market by Geography
18.6 Construction
18.6.1 Market Overview
18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.6.3 Market by Geography
18.7 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
18.7.1 Market Overview
18.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.7.3 Market by Geography
18.8 Automotive
18.8.1 Market Overview
18.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.8.3 Market by Geography
18.9 Power Generation
18.9.1 Market Overview
18.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.9.3 Market by Geography
18.10 Oil & Gas
18.10.1 Market Overview
18.10.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.10.3 Market by Geography
18.11 Agriculture
18.11.1 Market Overview
18.11.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.11.3 Market by Geography
18.12 Others
18.12.1 Market Overview
18.12.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.12.3 Market by Geography
19 Geography
20 APAC
21 Europe
22 North America
23 Latin America
24 Middle East & Africa
25 Competitive Landscape
26 Key Company Profiles
27 Other Prominent Vendors
28 Report Summary
29 Quantitative Summary
30 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bcvfl-air?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment