The Global Hard Kombucha Market size is expected to reach $367.7 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 40.1% CAGR during the forecast period

Herbs, spices, and fruits can all add additional flavours. The duration of the fermenting process can also alter the flavour profile. By adjusting the amount of sugar, kind of yeast, and duration of fermentation, manufacturers create hard kombucha, which has an ABV as high as 10%.



Yeast, sugar, bacteria, and tea are just a few of the basic materials used to make hard kombucha. The materials were thoroughly combined and let to rest for a few weeks at a time in a warm environment. The sweetened tea mixture is fermented during this time, producing a somewhat sweet, fizzy beverage that can revitalise and make one feel grateful. It has created a fizzy drink by utilising the natural beverage and alcohol industries. Because of its possible health benefits and delectable flavours, hard-kombucha has long been gaining status and popularity on the international market. Demand for this product is expected to increase during the projection period.



It is specifically ingested because of its therapeutic effects. Although it has been brewed at home for many years, it has only recently begun to be recognised as a commercial beverage. Customers are drawn to it as a beverage that is "better for you" and full of probiotic culture, which improves immunity and stimulates digestion. It is also a healthy substitute for soda, which is high in calories and sugar.



Increased product adoption is the outcome of consumers’ significant shift toward proactively addressing health & wellness, dedicating themselves to improving their health and overall longevity. With claims like "removes toxins, boosts energy and the immune system, and helps with weight loss," kombucha is becoming more and more popular around the world.



Due to growing consumer awareness of their own health, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the consumption pattern of alcoholic beverages, which has changed from one with a high alcohol level to one with a low alcohol content. Due to stay-at-home purchases from all over the world, the sale of hard kombucha during the pandemic increased considerably through e-commerce platforms. Additionally, the shift in customer preferences toward ready-to-drink products like kombucha will complement market expansion during the forecast period.



Due to the growing frequency of chronic diseases and disorders, people are becoming more health conscious, which has altered consumer preferences. In contrast to bad drinks, they are more drawn to nutritious and healthful beverages. A change in consumer lifestyle is the result of expanding work opportunities. The working population has experienced a variety of health problems due to a hectic schedule, poor food, and irregular mealtimes. Functional beverages are in greater demand as a result of these health problems.



Growing use in the hospitality industry and rising demand for functional beverages



Kombucha is a sweet, bubbly, fermented tea with excellent nutritional value. Numerous health advantages exist. For instance, the prebiotics included in kombucha contribute to bettering overall gut health. As a result, athletes and those who care about fitness have accepted it widely. Because they aid in fat burning, blood sugar control, and cholesterol regulation, kombucha beverages have gained popularity as post-workout drinks. Since kombucha helps to balance gut flora and promotes detoxification, many athletes are now using it as an energy boost or a faster-healing remedy. These factors have a substantial impact on the kombucha market’s revenue growth.



Individual sensitivities may vary based on the contents and ecological composition of kombucha, and negative health impacts are possible. Although infrequent, kombucha intake has been linked to unverified, unsanitary, or inappropriate technique-related side effects. The symptoms of jaundice, vomiting, allergic reactions, nausea, and head & neck discomfort are the most frequently reported negative effects from consuming kombucha, while these are also probably caused by improper use of the beverage or other underlying disorders.



Based on category, the hard kombucha market is segmented into conventional and organic. In 2021, the conventional segment held the highest revenue share in the hard kombucha market. Organic kombucha is more expensive than hard kombucha manufactured with ordinary components. Commonplace ingredients are easily accessible. Due to low prices and easy access to ingredients, the conventional sector is thus anticipated to gain the highest share of hard kombucha.



By product, the hard kombucha market is classified into plain and flavoured. The plain kombucha segment covered a considerable revenue share in the hard kombucha market in 2021. Demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by a shift in customer preference toward fermented drinks/beverages with a health focus. These beverages include probiotic microorganisms, which aid customers in overcoming conditions including inflammation and digestion. As a result, major players in the market are releasing items to satisfy these needs.



On the basis of distribution, the hard kombucha market is fragmented into food retail and food service. The food retail segment dominated the hard kombucha market with maximum revenue share in 2021. The ease with which the best and most expensive things are readily available for general purchase accounts for the growth. Additionally, the demand for organic foods and beverages as well as growing health consciousness are accelerating their uptake.



Region-wise, the hard kombucha market, is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the hard kombucha market by generating maximum revenue share. Consumers in the region, especially millennials and members of Generation Z, have been in high demand. The major market participants are creatively promoting their goods. The widespread appeal of these drinks has also made both male and female customers embrace them, which will likely lead to an increase in consumption of these drinks in the upcoming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boochcraft, Unity Vibration Kombucha, Flying Embers, Odell Brewing Co., Remedy Drinks, Jiant, GT’S Living Goods LLC, Buddha’s Brew, Inc. and Ummi kombucha (Exotic Margin SA)



