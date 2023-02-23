The Global Graphene Electronics Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 32.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphene Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422453/?utm_source=GNW

Graphene is also valued as a powerful catalyst in the chemical industry due to attributes including its absorption capacity and high surface area.



The next-generation semiconductor technology may be developed using graphene, which conducts electricity better than existing electrode materials. The revolutionary material known as graphene is composed of a graphite atoms’ single layer arranged as a single sheet. Graphene has several beneficial properties, some of which include improved heat conductivity, excellent mechanical strength, and extremely high electron mobility.



Due to graphene’s distinctive characteristics of conductivity and thinness, which include its use in a variety of electronic device components, like batteries, sensors, solar cells, and more, extensive studies have been conducted on graphene’s potential uses as a semiconductor. Current computer chip technology might be replaced by graphene semiconductors, as these can conduct electricity at room temperature and are only one atom thick.



Graphene has the ability to produce composite materials with exceptional properties and improve the strength and conductivity of bulk materials. Composite materials are created by mixing two or more substances with different qualities to create an end product with distinctive attributes. Similar processes are used in the production of graphene composites.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial negative impact on the expansion of the graphene electronics market. The pandemic propagated the lack of a skilled workforce to create next-generation graphene electronics, including batteries, memories, displays, and other products. It also affected the demand for the production of final components and raw materials utilized in consumer industries. Several businesses that had reservations about the advantages of digitalization joined on board as a result of the pandemic. Flexible electronics for business applications consequently received new prospects, leading to the greater use of graphene on electronic products.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing need for electronic memory devices



Due to the growing popularity of mid- and high-end laptops, smartphones, wearables, gaming consoles, and other devices that employ these chips for non-volatile and volatile memory, the application of memory devices has experienced a tremendous increase. Low power consumption, high uniformity, increased density, SET voltage modulation, transparency, and other factors are expected to cause memory device manufacturers to shift their attention to the creation and incorporation of graphene in their products. This should help graphene-based memory systems gain more traction in the market for consumer electronics in the future.



Rising use of graphene in automotive and electronic applications



Due to its superior thermal conductivity, great mechanical strength, rapid electron mobility, and other features, the usage of graphene for the creation of lower-power-consuming and faster electronics have significantly increased during the past few years. A Hall Effect sensor based on graphene that delivers a quicker, more direct assessment of the magnetic field with the precision and range needed for precise battery cell mapping was introduced by a UK-based company. This sensor has been developed to replace rare metal indium in electronic devices. According to analysis, the OEMs’ increasing focus on creating electrical goods based on graphene is greatly aiding the market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



High initial investment and other challenges associated with the use of graphene



Graphene is an efficient conductor of electricity, yet, like graphite, it cannot be shut off because it lacks a band gap. Recently, scientists employed a process called laser shock imprinting to permanently alter the band gap structure in graphene. During this process, shockwave impulses generated by a laser were directed at a graphene sheet beneath it. These laser shocks permanently shaped the graphene layer as they forced it into a trench-like mold. Although the method allows for greater versatility in utilizing the optical, magnetic, and thermal properties of graphene, there remains a large delay to market for commercializing graphene into semiconducting devices.



Industry Outlook



Based on industry, the graphene electronics market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial robotics, aerospace & defense, and others. The automotive segment garnered the highest revenue share in the graphene electronics market in 2021. With numerous essential uses, including tires, electronics, fluids, and fluidic systems, graphene exhibits significant potential and drives the segment’s growth. Since touchscreens and liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) are the most common types of user interfaces, graphene is a desirable material that might be employed in various user interfaces.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the graphene electronics market is divided into display, memories, batteries, solar cell, integrated circuits & chips, and others. The integrated circuits and chips segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the graphene electronics market in 2021. Numerous research has been focused on developing high-speed electron circuits and devices to take advantage of graphene’s exceptional electrical characteristics in high-frequency applications. The electrical abilities of graphene electronics and their applicability for high-frequency purposes are expected to be enhanced by the large-area graphene sheets’ high electron mobility.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the graphene electronics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the highest revenue share in the graphene electronics market in 2021. Due to the presence of major producers of consumer electronics, such as mobile phones and smart TVs, in the region, graphene-based components are being used in many products. Additionally, the regional market is anticipated to experience growth due to the potential usage of graphene films, substituting the indium tin oxide as a transparent conductor in smart TVs, solar cells, smartphones, tablets, and wearable electronics.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Talga Group Ltd., NanoXplore, Inc., Versarien plc, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, First Graphene Ltd., Graphenea, Graphene Platform Corporation, and Graphene Square, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Graphene Electronics Market



Jan-2023: Graphenea added new features to the mGFET line of products with the help of an inbuilt reservoir for liquids. This upgrade would be used for rapid screening and clinical testing. Additionally, this product eases the use of bio sensing. The mGFET product line is developed to reduce the barriers to the adoption of graphene as a biosensor.



Sep-2022: Versarien collaborated with BiaBrazil, a sport and activewear manufacturer. Under this partnership, the company would manufacture garments designed for both style and comfort along with maintaining performance and quality levels with Graphene-Wear technology.



Jun-2022: Versarien unveiled a new nanomaterial having super paramagnetic properties that can be used in various fields including healthcare and defense. Through this launch, the company is growing into the generation of nanomaterial and delivering innovation to the industries globally.



Jun-2022: Versarien partnered with OG Classic, a sports and leisurewear manufacturer. The partnership would result in the growth of graphene-based fabrics in the markets of the Middle East.



Jul-2022: Graphenea partnered with Grapheal, a company providing digital biosensors for wearables, wound care and diagnostics. Under this partnership, the companies would hasten the research on biosensors with the help of the new software GraphLAB. This software would integrate acquisition protocols, capacitance change detection and automation programming with actual time conductance shift analysis.



Dec-2021: NanoXplore Inc. acquired Canuck Compounders Inc., a company engaged in custom compounding of engineered resins. This acquisition would increase the company’s capabilities for graphene compounding in recycled plastics and would allow the company to partner with the end customers.



Sep-2021: Talga is expanding its footprints in northern Sweden by building a low emission battery anode production factory and integrating graphite mining operations with the use of renewable electricity. On reaching the growth phase of battery anode operations in Sweden this would electrify the underground mining processes



Jun-2021: NanoXplore Inc. signed a distribution and supply agreement with Gerdau Grafeno LTDA, a company engaged in making graphene-based solutions. This would help in the expansion of graphene applications at industrial levels and would target the customers in construction and concrete markets. This agreement would help in boosting the company’s position in the graphene market and would potentially increase the demand of graphene much more than the NanoXplore’s producing capacity.



Dec-2020: Talga Group signed an MoU with ABB, a technology company in the field of electrification and automation. Under this MoU, the companies would develop Talga’s Vittangi Anode Project in northern Sweden. This would help the company to build the biggest lithium-ion battery anode production factory in Europe.



Dec-2020: Graphenea came into collaboration with Lantania, a construction engineering company. Under this collaboration, the combining companies would study the usage of graphene in concrete. Through this collaboration, the company would bring graphene-based additives for concrete to the market to provide performance advancements.



Sep-2020: NanoXplore Inc. took over Continental Structural Plastics, a design and service supplier to transportive industries. Through this acquisition, the company would enter US markets and increase the sale of graphene. The graphene-based products can be manufactured and stored in the Newton facility.



Nov-2019: Graphenea unveiled highly flat monolayer graphene. This launched product would be able to demand wafer-scale integration to manufacture uniform graphene devices which are compatible with ongoing fabrication methods in the industries.



Jan-2018: Graphenea unveiled a 6" graphene wafer on all the organization’s standard substrates. This newly launched wafer would be used by commercial fabrication lines for their use in sensing, NEMS, MEMS and electronics.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Batteries



• Display



• Solar Cell



• Memories



• Integrated Circuits & Chips



• Others



By Industry



• Automotive



• Consumer Electronics



• Industrial Robotics



• Healthcare



• Aerospace & Defense



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Talga Group Ltd.



• NanoXplore, Inc.



• Versarien plc



• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.



• Haydale Graphene Industries PLC



• First Graphene Ltd.



• Graphenea



• Graphene Platform Corporation



• Graphene Square, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

