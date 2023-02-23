Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results before market on Thursday, March 9, 2023.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-888-222-5806 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6516 (international)

Conference call replay available through March 16, 2023: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088

(international)

Replay access code: 6209618

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175114/f5af6dd17a and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.



