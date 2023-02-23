Flat Panel Antenna Market Size to Surpass US$ 400.1 million by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York:, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2032, it is anticipated that the global Flat Panel Antenna Market would be worth US$1.5 billion. In 2022, it was worth US$ 400.1 million. Throughout the forecast period, the market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 14.1%.



Increasing use of technology in satellite and space research is driving the need for flat panel antennas. It is fueling the market's expansion across the globe.

Use of unmanned systems for tactical support would also drive demand. These are expected to find usage in uninterrupted communication with the control center. The defense sector would soon adopt these systems for border patrol.

Development of the global market is being fueled by spending on space missions and space exploration. Sales would also increase with the use of low-cost antennas for the detection of commercial and military frequencies.

Its use in commercial and defense applications is expected to increase demand for flat panel antennas. For instance, Amazon recently announced that it would begin using drones to transport goods. The USA Federal Aviation Administration granted the business permission to use drones.

Key Takeaways from the Flat Panel Antenna Market

Up until 2032, North America is anticipated to generate US$ 603 million .

. In 2032, the USA is projected to have a value of US$ 470.3 million .

. In the next ten years, a CAGR of 14.0% is anticipated for electronically steered flat panel antennas.

is anticipated for electronically steered flat panel antennas. Telecommunications segment is anticipated to see a 13.9% CAGR in the anticipated time frame, according to end-use industry.

CAGR in the anticipated time frame, according to end-use industry. From 2023 to 2032, the worldwide flat panel antenna market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.1%.

“Sales of flat panel antennas would increase with use in commercial, military, and telecommunications industries. Flat panel antennas linked to satellites are used in the satellite sector to transmit and receive signals,” says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape: Flat Panel Antenna Market

Hanwha Phasor Ltd

ThinKom Solutions, Inc

L-com Global Connectivity

China Starwin Science & Technology Co., Ltd

TTI Norte S.L

Isotropic Systems Ltd

OneWeb

ST Engineering, Inc and others

Important businesses are merging and buying other companies to improve their standing. A select group of key firms are funding research initiatives to launch new products. Such tactics would aid in their global presence expansion.

For instance,

In October 2022 , Satcom Direct announced its plan to collaborate with QEST Antenna Technology. It would help to conduct research on flat-panel antenna technology. Flat-panel antennas will be manufactured to work with low-earth-orbit satellite network provided by OneWeb. It is expected to deliver service from 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps.

, Satcom Direct announced its plan to collaborate with QEST Antenna Technology. It would help to conduct research on flat-panel antenna technology. Flat-panel antennas will be manufactured to work with low-earth-orbit satellite network provided by OneWeb. It is expected to deliver service from 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps. In July 2022 , SpaceX started providing its Starlink satellite connectivity service to the maritime segment. It will be providing low-latency, high-speed internet. Its speed will be around 350 Mbps download at sea. Consumers will have the chance to enhance their technology to a flat panel antenna in fourth quarter of 2022. SpaceX is planning to provide satellite connectivity along with flat panel antennas by 2022.

, SpaceX started providing its Starlink satellite connectivity service to the maritime segment. It will be providing low-latency, high-speed internet. Its speed will be around 350 Mbps download at sea. Consumers will have the chance to enhance their technology to a flat panel antenna in fourth quarter of 2022. SpaceX is planning to provide satellite connectivity along with flat panel antennas by 2022. In June 2021 , NXTCOMM Defense announced that it bagged a contract from L3Harris Technologies. It would enable the company to develop electronically steerable flat panel antennas. These antennas are expected to be used by the USA Department of Defense’s fighter planes. These will be used for the detection of unwanted entities.

, NXTCOMM Defense announced that it bagged a contract from L3Harris Technologies. It would enable the company to develop electronically steerable flat panel antennas. These antennas are expected to be used by the USA Department of Defense’s fighter planes. These will be used for the detection of unwanted entities. In November 2020, Viasat Inc. announced that its fully-electronic phased array flat panel antennas were chosen by SES. The collaboration is expected to be useful for satellite communications systems such as O3b mPOWER.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the flat panel antenna market presenting historical demand data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the flat panel antenna market based on type (electronically steered, mechanically steered), frequency (C & X band, Ku, K, & Ka band), end-use industry (telecommunication, military, commercial, aviation, industrial), and region.

