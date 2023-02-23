ON THE HUNT FOR POWDER WITH THE DYNAFIT TIGARD 130

BOULDER, CO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast as a snow leopard on the climb, strong as a Tiger on the descent. With the new Tigard Boot, Dynafit has succeeded in bridging the gap between Free touring and Alpine ski. For the first time ever, the ski touring brand has combined both worlds. With the development of the high-end Alpine Tech boot TIGARD 130 (110), DYNAFIT supports descent-oriented athletes to be not only the first on the summit but also the first to lay first tracks in fresh pow – First up. First down. The aggressive boot is the lightest model of its class on the market today and boasts a unique feature with its – in its category – extraordinarily large freedom of movement.

Maximum freedom of motion, flexibility, and comfort: The Tigard 130 (110) boot is an aggressive high-end Alpine Tech boot for the highest performance both on-piste and in the sidecountry. Dynafit combines its expertise and innovations from the Free touring and Alpine ski segments and, with that, delivers the answer for all climbers who want to be the first to conquer the summit to earn a brilliant downhill in untouched powder. With a weight of 1,590 grams (Mondo, 26.5), the Tigard boot is the lightest model of its class.

The ski touring brand has also integrated a number of innovations: The Tigard boot is available in two versions (130 and 110) and thus better addresses the individual needs of downhill enthusiasts among mountain athletes. Thanks to its unique Grilamid material with carbon fibers and a progressive flex of 130, the Tigard 130 offers especially high rigidity, making it ideally suitable for pros and heavier skiers. It features an ideal power transfer to the ski and proves itself both on high-intensity climbs and speedy downhills in fresh powder as a perfect partner. For those who prefer less flex, the Tigard 110 boot is spot on: The combination of Grilamid material and fiberglass plus its high rigidity ma- kes it even more impressive. This model ideally targets ambitious Free touring enthusiasts who seek a flex of 110 and a boot that is progressive and forgiving.

DYNAFIT places great value on reliability and experience. Therefore, the boot integrates the patented DYNAFIT Hoji Lock System, which unifies the cuff and shell on the boot’s interior to an inseparable and totally interlocking unit without any play. The result: optimum stability and control on the descent. Its Overlap construction, which DYNAFIT borrowed from the Alpine boot seg- ment for the Touring segment, targets fit and envelops the foot precisely – for direct power transfer and precision downhills. With a last width of 101 mm, the Power Strap and four micro-adjustable buckles hold the foot snugly in place. In downhill mode, the Tigard 130 locks out at a max forward lean of 13 degrees, and thus offers a comfortable, yet still athletic and controlled ski position.

On the climb, the boot is a real Tigard: With a cuff rotation of 70 degrees, it offers perceptibly more freedom of movement and agility compared to other models. Particularly on steep, alpine terrain, that enables natural, energy-sa- ving movement. To make sure you get to your perfect line even over rocks and icy flanks, the Tigard boot comes with the new Gripwalk sole. It offers traction when walking out of the binding, is especially stable and durable, and makes the boot compatible with frame, tech as well as alpine bindings. In addition, the boot is compatible with fully automatic crampons to lend even more safety on tour in difficult conditions.

Great cuff rotation with an open Hoji Lock System in combination with the boot liner construction enables effortless on and off, which DYNAFIT rightfully labels Easy Entry. An additional special feature of the Tigard boot is the new, thermomoldable Dynafitter 15 boot liner, that lends comfy insulation with its PrimaLoft material. The boot liner has impressive fit and is a real all-rounder for long tours with a lot of vert. It offers comfort, the necessary rigidity – and that at a weight of only 350 grams with a thickness of 15 mm. The Dynafitter 15 Unisex Liner is the standard liner of both the Tigard 130 and 110 boot, and it is compatible with all DYNAFIT Speed, Tour, and Free boot models.

As with all ski touring boots from DYNAFIT, the Tigard too is made by hand in Italy’s Montebelluna and features the DYNAFIT Lifetime Guarantee.

The company will extend this guarantee starting in October 2023 from five to 10 years for the entire product line* if a product is registered online within 12 months of purchase. With this move, DYNAFIT underscores its promise of the highest quality and long-lasting durability of its products. At the same time, it takes yet another step with respect to environmental responsibility because the most sustainable product is always the one you already own.

*excluding base layers, liners, accessories, trail running shoes, and mountaineering boots.

Special features Overlap construction, Hoji Lock System, Gripwalk sole, Easy Entry, Dynafitter 15 Liner

Material Grilamid

Cuff rotation 70 degrees

Last width 101 mm

Sizes 25 – 31.5 Mondo (Tigard 130) / 23 – 31.5 Mondo (Tigard 110)

Weight 1,590 grams (26.5 Mondo)

MSRP $899.95

