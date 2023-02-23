Mikra Begins Sales of New and Improved CELLF Formulation Today

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has commenced online sales of a new and improved formulation of its flagship product CELLF at wearemikra.com. The updated formula will be the debut version to be sold at GNC at gnc.com and Amazon.com.



“We have completed production of a new and improved formulation of CELLF, and as of today, have begun selling and shipping to our customers through our DTC (direct-to-consumer) website,” said Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra and COO of Lifeist. “Our loyal customers won’t believe the improvement in taste from v1. CELLF now has more convenient and environmentally friendly packaging, and is dairy-free and vegan. We’re excited to introduce this version of CELLF to our customers through our growing distribution network.”

The key improvements to CELLF include:

Significantly better taste

Brand new, one-handed accessible sachet design

Protective, environmentally friendly exterior packaging

Now dairy-free and vegan

Added Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist, “Mikra is hitting its stride, building a portfolio of great products and establishing new distribution channels. Our confidence that Mikra will become a more meaningful contributor to Lifeist’s financial performance in 2023 has only grown. We are moving rapidly to becoming a wellness company with both nutraceutical and cannabis presence, rather than a cannabis only business, positioning Lifeist to benefit from durable, secular trends and a larger overall addressable market.”

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vaporizers, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

