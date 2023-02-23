PyroGenesis Announces Withdrawal of Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”) announces that the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”), the securities regulatory authority in the Province of Québec, has issued an order suspending the private placement of units previously announced by PyroGenesis on February 14, 2023 for a period of 15 days. As such, PyroGenesis and Cormark Securities Inc. have agreed that they will not proceed with the financing. The AMF alleges in the order that PyroGenesis does not satisfy all of the requirements necessary to complete the financing under the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, namely that PyroGenesis will have available funds to meet its business objectives and liquidity requirements for a period of 12 months.

PyroGenesis expects to be able to provide sufficient evidence to address the AMF’s concerns over the next few weeks and will revisit its financing options, with Cormark Securities Inc., in the context of the market at that time. PyroGenesis had received strong investor demand under its financing, with over $10 million of orders under the financing, including the $2.5 million concurrent private placement of the CEO, and wishes to thank its investors for their support.

The order only applies to the financing, and does not affect the ability of the shareholders of PyroGenesis to trade in securities of PyroGenesis.

