Global Motion Control Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Motion Control Market is projected to grow from USD 16.5 billion in 2023 to USD 22.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.



The motion control industry has flourished in recent years as a result of the rising demand for electronic equipment and electronics. The demand for integrating different components has increased mainly due to the rising electrical and automotive products manufacturing industry.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Motion Control Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the offering outlook, the motion controllers’ segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the metal-cutting segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Siemens AG, ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., STM Microelectronics, Motion Control Co., Emerson Electric Co., MKS Instruments Inc., Parker Hannifin Co., Estun Automation Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the key players in the motion control market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/motion-control-market-3877

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Actuators & Mechanical Systems

Drives

Motors

Motion Controllers

Sensors & Feedback Devices

Software & Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Material Handling

Packaging & Labelling

Robotics

Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Metals & Machinery Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Medical

Printing & Paper

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com