Global Motion Control Market Size & Analysis

Siemens AG, ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., STM Microelectronics, Motion Control Co., Emerson Electric Co., MKS Instruments Inc., Parker Hannifin Co., Estun Automation Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the key players in the global motion control market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Motion Control Market is projected to grow from USD 16.5 billion in 2023 to USD 22.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The motion control industry has flourished in recent years as a result of the rising demand for electronic equipment and electronics. The demand for integrating different components has increased mainly due to the rising electrical and automotive products manufacturing industry.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Motion Control Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the offering outlook, the motion controllers’ segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the metal-cutting segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Actuators & Mechanical Systems
  • Drives
  • Motors
  • Motion Controllers
  • Sensors & Feedback Devices
  • Software & Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Metal Cutting
  • Metal Forming
  • Material Handling
  • Packaging & Labelling
  • Robotics
  • Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Semiconductor & Electronics
  • Metals & Machinery Manufacturing
  • Food & Beverages
  • Medical
  • Printing & Paper
  • Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

