Europe Immunodiagnostics Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Point-of-Care Immunodiagnostics Fuels Growth

Increasing Use of Point-of-Care Immunodiagnostics Drives Europe Immunodiagnostics Market Growth



Point-of-care testing (POCT) has become critical to patient-centric healthcare due to the need for rapid diagnostic results to determine the accurate and faster treatment. A shift from centralized point-of-care testing to decentralized testing for chronic and infectious patients has resulted in convenient patient access to these diagnostics. The current approach to diagnose and monitor chronic conditions or detect pathogens such as bacteria and viruses is immunoassay testing. Advanced point-of-care devices enable rapid screening of up to three components from a single sample.

Also, the point-of-care diagnostics (POCD) inclined toward mobile healthcare (mH) smart devices could revolutionize personalized healthcare monitoring and management, paving the way for next-generation POCTs. Infectious disease management can be significantly improved by POCTs, especially in developing countries where access to timely medical care is challenging and healthcare infrastructure is outdated and sparse. Additionally, the technologically developed diagnostic kits lead to fewer manual errors. Innovative immunodiagnostic products are being developed by several market players.

For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific has developed immunodiagnostic products such as enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) reagents and buffers, antibodies and detection probes, linking mechanisms, blocking buffers and detergents, detection substrates, and capture surfaces, as well as services such as bioconjugation and detection.

Further, on September 1, 2020, Roche launched SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test. The test is used in POC settings for symptomatic and asymptomatic people to help healthcare professionals identify the infection within 15 minutes in people suspected of carrying SARS-CoV-2. Likewise, the use of immunodiagnostics in cancer treatment is also increasing. In oncology, an immunodiagnostic test can confirm the presence of a solid tumor by detecting known tumor-associated antigens or antibodies. These advantages and indications are a few factors driving the Europe immunodiagnostics market .



The Europe immunodiagnostic market is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The market growth in the region is characterized by the high prevalence of chronic diseases in major European countries, a surge in demand for effective immunoassay analyzers, and the introduction of technologically advanced analyzers. For instance, in December 2019, Eurofins Abraxis - a biotechnology company - launched an automated ELISA Analyzer, CAAS Cube - a single plate data analysis system - to facilitate enhanced data analysis and customize settings to accommodate laboratory testing requirements.

The German immunodiagnostic market has been witnessing substantial growth due to its supportive healthcare policies and the presence of a huge geriatric population. According to the UN population data, 1 out of every 20 Germans is aged above 80 years, and the number is expected to reach 6 out of every 20 people by 2050.

The risk of developing chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and neurovascular disorders, increases with age. According to World Cancer Research Fund, in the UK, 387,820 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2019. The most common types of cancer in Germany are breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectum (large bowel) cancer, lung cancer, and bladder cancer. These five cancer types accounted for ~57% of all new cancer diagnoses in Germany. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer in the country leads to a growing demand for disease diagnostics.



The Europe immunodiagnostics market is segmented based on product, clinical indication, end user, and country.

Based on product, the Europe immunodiagnostics market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and others. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) segment registered the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on clinical indication, the Europe immunodiagnostics market is segmented into infectious diseases, hepatitis+HIV, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, metabolics and others. The infectious diseases segment registered the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the Europe immunodiagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others. The hospital segment registered the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on country, the Europe immunodiagnostics market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the market in 2022

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5734.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8686.76 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Europe



