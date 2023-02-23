Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.7 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The market for automotive battery thermal management systems is expected to witness many growth opportunities as a result of increased public awareness of electric vehicles, tax exemption programs, and incentives offered for the adoption of electric vehicles.

Key Market Insights

As per the propulsion outlook, the BEV segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the technology outlook, the air cooling and heating segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

LG Chem, Continental, GenTherm, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei, DANA, Hanon Systems, Samsung SDI, Mahle, VOSS Automotive, and CapTherm Systems, among others, are some of the key players in the automotive battery thermal management system market.





Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Air Cooling and Heating

Liquid Cooling and Heating

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Conventional

Solid State

Battery Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

<100 kWh

100–200 kWh

200–500 kWh

>500 kWh

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





