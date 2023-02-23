Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.7 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market for automotive battery thermal management systems is expected to witness many growth opportunities as a result of increased public awareness of electric vehicles, tax exemption programs, and incentives offered for the adoption of electric vehicles.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the propulsion outlook, the BEV segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the technology outlook, the air cooling and heating segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- LG Chem, Continental, GenTherm, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei, DANA, Hanon Systems, Samsung SDI, Mahle, VOSS Automotive, and CapTherm Systems, among others, are some of the key players in the automotive battery thermal management system market.
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Air Cooling and Heating
- Liquid Cooling and Heating
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Conventional
- Solid State
Battery Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- <100 kWh
- 100–200 kWh
- 200–500 kWh
- >500 kWh
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
