Smart Doorbell Cameras Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $37.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 65.2%

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Doorbell Cameras: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Doorbell Cameras estimated at US$679.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 65.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 67.4% CAGR and reach US$33 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 54.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $198.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 61% CAGR



The Smart Doorbell Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$198.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 61% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 59% and 55.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.9% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $679.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 65.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Doorbell Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

