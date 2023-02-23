The Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market size is expected to reach $100 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 25.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Enterprise Size, By Platforms, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422415/?utm_source=GNW

Enterprise 2.0 takes the original concept of the web, utilizing the web to feed content to visitors. Enterprise 2.0 technologies are the environment in web settings that are used to boost the business-decision making and business communication.



Enterprise 2.0 technology are used to streamline processes that aid larger companies in attaining their goals. Enterprise 2.0 implementations usually utilize a combination of social software and collaborative technologies like blogs, social bookmarking, wikis, and social networking. AI in enterprise 2.0 leverages sophisticated packaged solutions and technologies platforms that simplify, streamline, and speed up AI-driven innovation.



Moreover, cloud computing assists web 2.0 applications by allowing them to demand access to a shared pool of computing resourcing. It comprises a network and social modifications to corporate intranets and other classic software platforms utilized by large companies to organize their communication. In contrast to traditional enterprise software, which imposes structure before usage, enterprise social software tends to encourage use before providing structure.



Enterprise 2.0 has a tremendous potential impact from a revenue and organizational perspective in the customer-facing fields. Thus, it is making organizations agile in their customer relations. New-gen technologies offer new ways of engaging and contacting new customers in two ways. An enterprise can get ideas for product enhancements and launch new products for consumers.



Customers’ ideas will likely be much more successful than in-house research-based ideas. Also, they make organizations more trustworthy and transparent to consumers while aiding in consumer satisfaction and support. For instance, many companies now have online assistance services and product discussions on their websites. A user’s query can be solved instantly.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Many industries globally have been impacted negatively since the start of the pandemic. This was majorly due to the lockdowns applied by the government of many nations, which disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing operations of many sectors. Similarly, the enterprise 2.0 technologies market was also affected. Also, consumer demand decreased as many started to cut the non-essential items from their budgets as the general economic status of many people has been greatly hampered. These factors are expected to burden the market’s revenue in the projected period.



Market Growth Factors



Rising awareness towards the benefits of enterprise 2.0



Companies are introducing AI enterprise 2.1, the latest update of the enterprise 2.0 technology, the vendor’s cloud-native suite, which enables the enterprise to operate AI systems and tools on the VMware vSphere platforms. Furthermore, enterprise 2.0 supports every central cloud platform and data center, including bare-metal servers, virtualized infrastructure, and CPU- only systems. The constant betterment of the enterprise 2.0 technologies with new updates, combined with its other benefits, is expected to propel the enterprise 2.0 technologies market.



Rising internet and smartphone penetration



A business marketer can utilize various trending social media platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn. These platforms offer businesses an ideal environment to retain and attain customers while also aiding them to study customer behavior more precisely because these platforms directly deal with the customers. Thus, the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, which allows a more accessible collaboration between the business and the customer, is expected to boost the enterprise 2.0 technologies market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Security risk on networks



The lifestyle brought by the Web 2.0 in enterprises has blurred the lines between private and professional life, and due to this psychological shift, many individuals may share information that may be sensitive. Also, the accumulation of sharing small non-sensitive can allow business competitors to gain intelligence about the company and utilize it against businesses. With the increased usage of web 2.0 technologies comes the risk and various application-based vulnerabilities. The security issues with web 2.0 will decrease the adoption of enterprise 2.0 technologies and hinder the growth of the market.



Platform Outlook



Based on platform, the enterprise 2.0 technologies market is segmented into wikis, blogs, really simple syndication (RSS), mashups, online communities and others. The blogs segment procured a promising growth rate in the enterprise 2.0 technologies market in 2021. This is due to the usage of blogs to provide news or commentary on a specific subject. Blogs can also be utilized as a personal diary and allow readers to leave comments in an interactive format. Blogs help organizations to create a simple web presence while informally sharing ideas and getting feedback.



Enterprise Size Outlook



On the basis of enterprise size, the enterprise 2.0 technologies market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment garnered a prominent revenue share in the enterprise 2.0 technologies market in 2021. This is due to using enterprise 2.0 technologies to smoothen business processes while connecting people through social media tools. These technologies are utilized to enhance productivity and efficiency between customers, companies, suppliers, and partners. Also, they aid in surging both customer satisfaction and revenue.



Vertical Outlook



By vertical, the enterprise 2.0 technologies market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and others. The IT & telecom segment registered the highest revenue share in the enterprise 2.0 technologies market in 2021. The growth is because they provide a more comprehensive range of automated services and enhance customers’ service strategy. IT & telecom companies are digitalizing their business operation to attain transparency to business operations and speed up their product development process.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the enterprise 2.0 technologies market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region led the enterprise 2.0 technologies market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the rising adoption of big data and other analytics technology to increase production and enhance market share. Also, the rising penetration of IoT technologies across different industries, assisted by the availability of high-speed broadband connectivity, is a significant cause enabling communication between multiple devices. Hence, the presence of many vital players, joined with the rapid adoption of cloud-based services, is expected to surge the market growth in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants is Partnership. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the forerunner in the Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corp.), Enghouse Systems Limited (Dialogic Corporation), Vonage Holdings Corp. (Ericsson AB), and CafeX Communications, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Oct-2022: Oracle collaborated with Obviohealth, a provider of a decentralized clinical trial app. This collaboration would help get breakthrough therapies to boost commercialization through higher efficient combination of the wide range of data sets.



Jun-2022: Oracle partnered with Kyndryl, a global IT infrastructure services provider. The partnership involves supporting clients in advancing their cloud journey by providing managed cloud solutions. Moreover, this partnership allows Oracle to expand its customer base and support more organizations in migrating to the cloud.



May-2022: IBM Corporation signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments. This agreement would deliver IBM’s clients easy and rapid access to IBM Software that covers Data and AI, Security, Sustainability, and Automation abilities.



May-2022: Dell Technologies collaborated with Snowflake, a software company providing data cloud solutions. This collaboration would combine data from Dell enterprise storage portfolio with the latter Data Cloud. This would help in the expansion of Dell’s SaaS provider ecosystem for data insight in public clouds and on the ground.



Oct-2021: IBM collaborated with Apptio; a company engaged in developing technology business management solutions. This collaboration would help enterprises to transform with the help of IBM’s Open Hybrid Cloud approach. The company would combine open hybrid cloud leadership with Apptio’s decision support and financial analytics to create an offering to provide exceptional service to clients throughout their cloud journey.



Apr-2021: SAP SE announced an expanded partnership with Accenture, a professional services company with a specialization in information technology services and consulting. The partnership is aimed to help enterprises anchor sustainability across the complete spectrum of their business operations which is from strategy to execution.



Feb-2021: IBM entered into a partnership with Palantir Technologies, a public American software company that specializes in big data analytics. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to support businesses looking forward to increasing the value of a large amount of data which include those in retail, manufacturing, financial services, telecommunication, and healthcare.



Sep-2020: Dell Technologies came into collaboration with Fujitsu, a communication technology and information company. This collaboration would add more value to the communication service providers along with access to price-performant technology and a wide range of ecosystem partners for the deployment of their open network.



Jul-2020: SAP came into partnership with E.ON, a Germany-based electric utilities company. The partnership involves developing a platform based on SAP’s S/4HANA Utilities solution. The platform would be intended for energy market participants and would also streamline the billing and exchanging information process.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Jun-2021: Avaya introduced digital capabilities to its organizations all over the world. With this product expansion, the company aimed to offer a full range of deployment options across private, public, and hybrid clouds in order to improve the total experience for employee and customer engagement.



Apr-2021: IBM released IBM Spectrum Fusion Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, advanced storage solutions. The company aimed at simplifying data accessibility & availability across hybrid clouds along with planning to ship new container-native software-defined storage solutions designed to help companies expand data availability across complex hybrid clouds for greater business performance and resilience.



Feb-2021: Microsoft India introduced Azure Stack HCI, a new hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). This launch enables users to effortlessly adopt a multi-cloud, multi-edge hybrid approach. It offers companies with effortless access to Microsoft Azure for hybrid cloud scenarios over remote offices, data centers, cloud, and edge locations.



Oct-2020: SAP SE unveiled SAP Customer Data Platform, the next-generation customer data platform. This launch is aimed to enable organizations to redescribe the experience of customers across every engagement ranging from commerce and marketing to sales and service.



Acquisition and Mergers



Sep-2022: Enghouse Systems completed the acquisition of VoicePort, a company that creates interactive voice response systems. Through this acquisition, Enghouse would combine CCaaS products with VoicePort’s media solutions to deliver a more unified and wide range of solutions to the sector.



Jul-2022: IBM completed the acquisition of Databand, a leading provider of data observability software. This acquisition would further strengthen IBM’s software portfolio across data, AI, and automation to address the full spectrum of observability and helps businesses ensure that trustworthy data is being put into the right hands of the right users at the right time. Furthermore, the acquisition would enable IBM to address the full spectrum of observability across IT operations.



Jul-2022: SAP announced the acquisition of AskData, a startup focused on search-driven analytics. The intellectual property of Askdata would be integrated into the Business Technology Platform of SAP to help clients in the SAP Analytics Cloud Solutions, by making it easy to search, collaborate and interact on live data.



Feb-2022: IBM completed the acquisition of Neudesic, a leading U.S. cloud services consultancy. This acquisition aimed to expand IBM’s portfolio of hybrid multi-cloud services and further improve the company’s hybrid cloud as well as AI strategy.



Feb-2021: Cisco acquired IMImobile, a leading vendor of cloud communications software and services. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its vision of delivering engaging and delightful customer experiences.



Jan-2020: Enghouse Systems Limited took over Dialogic Group Inc., a telecommunications company providing cloud-based real-time communication solutions. This acquisition would add multi-media processing applications and powers to the company. Moreover, this would help in strengthening the company’s position in the unified communications and enterprise video market segment.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vertical



• IT & Telecom



• BFSI



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare



• Others



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Platforms



• Wikis



• Blogs



• Really Simple Syndication (RSS)



• Mashups



• Online Communities



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• SAP SE



• Oracle Corporation



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corp.)



• Enghouse Systems Limited (Dialogic Corporation)



• Vonage Holdings Corp. (Ericsson AB)



• CafeX Communications, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422415/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________