The Global Endometriosis Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endometriosis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Treatment, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422408/?utm_source=GNW

Similar to the tissue inside the uterus, endometrial tissue undergoes growth, thickening, and attempts at shedding with each menstrual cycle.



The tissue can result in adhesions, tumors, and lesions that set off an inflammatory reaction since it has no way to leave the body. This may result in discomfort and other issues, such as infertility. Over the years, various causes of endometriosis have been proposed. The endometrium is the name for the lining of the uterus. According to one notion, endometrial cells can go from the uterus to the pelvic region. When a patient has a period, they pour backward along the Fallopian tubes and end up there.



Endometriosis patches have a tendency to be "sticky" and can connect organs. Adhesions are the medical word for this. The gut or bladder, for instance, could "stuck" to the uterus. Large endometriosis patches might develop into cysts that bleed every month during menstruation. The cysts are referred to as "chocolate cysts" and might swell up with black blood.



Without a formal diagnosis, many endometriosis patients receive treatment based solely on their symptoms. In some instances, a laparoscopy, a straightforward surgery, is used to provide an authoritative diagnosis. In this operation, a tiny abdominal incision (often less than 1.5cm/0.6 inches) is made, through which a camera is inserted to view the pelvic cavity. Biopsies, or small tissue samples, can be taken.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak is projected to have a negative effect on the endometriosis market due to the massive restructuring of medical schools and hospitals around the world to expand hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. During the pandemic, the development and discovery of endometriosis treatments slowed but did not stop. Healthcare providers were only accepting emergency cases and suggested home care more to the less important cases. Moreover, the shutdown of production facilities and the lack of raw materials like gelatin significantly interrupted the supply chain for endometriosis medications.



Market Growth Factors



Government efforts to raise endometriosis awareness



Establishing referral networks and care pathways with advanced imaging, pharmaceutical, surgical, fertility, and multidisciplinary interventions at tertiary and secondary centers with good connections to primary healthcare facilities. Increasing the availability of tools (such as ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging) and medications will help health systems be better equipped to detect and treat endometriosis early (e.g., combined oral contraceptives, non-steroidal analgesics, and progestin-based contraceptives). The market growth will be boosted by numerous significant governmental entities conducting programs and other awareness programs to raise awareness. This would increasingly support the market growth during the projection period.



Increasing incidence of gynecological disorders such as endometriosis



Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that resembles the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus, resulting in pain and/or infertility. Around 10% (190 million) of women and adolescents of reproductive age suffer from endometriosis worldwide. It is a chronic condition that causes excruciating, life-altering agony during periods, sexual activity, bowel and/or bladder movements, chronic pelvic discomfort, stomach bloating, nausea, exhaustion, and occasionally depression, anxiety, and infertility.



Market Restraining Factors



The absence of non-invasive endometriosis diagnostic tests



A diagnostic test’s usefulness and validity are primarily determined by its sensitivity and specificity for a certain ailment. However, it can occasionally be challenging to comprehend and apply these measures to clinical decision-making. The likelihood that a positive or negative test would properly identify whether a patient has the condition is known as the positive predictive value (PPV) or negative predictive value (NPV). The endometriosis market is predicted to experience slow expansion due to the absence of appropriate and efficient diagnosis devices.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the endometriosis market is segmented into superficial peritoneal lesion, endometriomas and others. The superficial peritoneal lesion segment generated the highest revenue share in the endometriosis market in 2021. This is a result of the increase in the incidence of superficial peritoneal lesions and the creation of programs to raise endometriosis awareness. Additionally, a rise in government financing for endometriosis research has accelerated the development of the superficial peritoneal lesion segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the endometriosis market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the endometriosis market in 2021. This is due to an expansion in hospital pharmacies and a rise in patients’ confidence in hospitals as providers of high-quality care. The hospital pharmacy market is primarily driven by the growing trend of endometriosis therapy as an alternative to surgery. Hospital pharmacists can also help endometriosis patients, and their carers choose the right medications because they are knowledgeable about medications. Such elements all encourage sector expansion.



Treatment Outlook



By treatment, the endometriosis market is bifurcated into oral contraceptives, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medicines and others. The gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medicines segment recorded a prominent revenue share in the endometriosis market in 2021. They are available as a tablet, injection, shot, or nasal spray. Orilissa (elagolix), manufactured by AbbVie Inc., was the first drug given FDA approval to alleviate disease-related pain. Patients who are resistant to the first line of treatment should consider GnRH agonists and antagonists as alternatives.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the endometriosis market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the endometriosis market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is mostly linked to an increase in endometriosis cases, which necessitate additional treatments such as gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medications, an increase in government financing for endometriosis research, and a considerable increase in capital income in developed countries. The sophisticated reimbursement structures that exist and are designed to lower expenditure levels also contribute to the market’s expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott Laboratories, and Consilient Health Limited.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Superficial Peritoneal Lesion



• Endometriomas



• Others



By Treatment



• Oral Contraceptives



• Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medicines



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Retail Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Sanofi S.A.



• AbbVie, Inc.



• AstraZeneca PLC



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



• Abbott Laboratories



• Consilient Health Limited



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422408/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________