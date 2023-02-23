The Global Emphysema Treatment Market size is expected to reach $6.05 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Medication Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422397/?utm_source=GNW

This leads to a reduction in the amount of gas that is exchanged in the lungs, which in turn causes trouble breathing. This occurs because the damage to the alveoli results in inadequate room for air to enter the sacs, which causes air to get trapped within the alveoli.



By treating the patient with bronchodilators and steroids, it is possible to alleviate the patient’s shortness of breath and cut down on the required hospitalizations. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also known as COPD) is the third most significant cause of mortality globally, accounting for 3.23 million deaths in 2019. This information comes from the World Health Organization. Countries with low and intermediate incomes are responsible for about 90 percent of all COPD-related fatalities in people under the age of 70. (LMIC). COPD is caused by long-term exposure to toxic gases and particles with individual variables such as events that impact the formation of the lungs in infancy and heredity. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) results in ongoing and progressively worsening respiratory symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, coughing, and producing phlegm.



Other symptoms may include but are not limited to anxiety, sadness, weariness, difficulty sleeping, and weight loss. Emphysema is often misdiagnosed since the symptoms it displays are also associated with a variety of other lung illnesses and other health issues. The difficulty breathing brought on by emphysema may worsen over time and lead to a condition known as a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The global healthcare industry has seen a disruption in processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sickness has caused several different sectors, including numerous different sub-domains of the healthcare industry, to close their doors temporarily. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic had a beneficial influence on the development of the market. Patients infected with the coronavirus basically suffer from the same symptoms as those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These symptoms include difficulty breathing and an inadequate supply of oxygen-rich blood to the lungs and the rest of the body. As a result, the demand for drugs used to cure chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accelerated during the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Number Of Tobacco Consumers



Tobacco consumption is one of the most significant challenges to the world’s public health that it has ever encountered, and it is responsible for the deaths of many individuals. According to projections made by the World Health Organization, tobacco use results in more than 8 million deaths each year. More than 7 million of these fatalities are directly attributable to the use of tobacco products, while around 1.2 million are attributable to the exposure of non-smokers to second-hand smoke. The habit of smoking cigarettes almost often brings on emphysema. In addition, there is evidence that chronic exposure to other lung irritants, such as passive smoking, may also contribute to the development of COPD. As a result of the growing number of people who smoke tobacco throughout the globe, it is projected that the need for emphysema treatment will also rise in the years to come.



Increasing Levels Of Air Pollution



The most prevalent contributors to air pollution are combustion appliances found in homes, motor vehicles, industrial sites, and forest fires. In addition, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and sulphur dioxide are significant pollutants that concern the public’s health. Air pollution, both outside and inside, is a significant contributor to various illnesses and is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 2.4 billion people are subjected to potentially harmful levels of air pollution in their homes as a result of their use of polluting open fires or simple stoves for cooking that are fueled by kerosene, biomass (wood, animal dung, and crop waste), and coal. These types of cooking methods produce dangerous levels of air pollution.



Market Restraining Factors



Expenses Incurred For Imaging Equipment



It is possible to support a diagnosis of advanced emphysema with an X-ray of the chest and rule out other potential reasons for shortness of breath. However, because of the prohibitively high prices and limited financial resources, many hospitals in underdeveloped countries cannot invest in diagnostic imaging equipment. Furthermore, because of the strong demand for diagnostic procedures, particularly in low-income countries, hospitals who do not have the financial resources to purchase brand-new imaging systems that are on the bleeding edge of technology decide instead to employ imaging systems that have been rebuilt. As a result, throughout the time that is anticipated, this aspect will constitute a substantial obstacle to the expansion of the market for infectious respiratory illness diagnostics.



Medication Type Outlook



Based on Medication Type, the Emphysema Treatment Market is segmented into Bronchodilators, steroids, and others. In the emphysema treatment market in 2021, the bronchodilators segment accounted for the largest revenue share. Bronchodilators are a class of drugs that relax the muscles in the lungs, which makes breathing easier, and widens the airways, which also makes breathing easier (bronchi). The expansion of this market segment may be attributed to an increase in the demand for bronchodilators as a therapy for emphysema and increased knowledge about the condition.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the Emphysema Treatment Market is classified into online providers, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The online providers segment registered a considerable revenue share in the emphysema treatment market in 2021. This may be linked to the fact that there has been an increase in demand for online providers that provide pharmaceuticals for the treatment of emphysema. This eliminates the need for patients to go to hospitals for treatment, contributing to the market expansion. In addition, a growing number of online platforms for medicine delivery is also driving the market. This is another factor that is driving the industry.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Emphysema Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region accounted for a significant revenue share in the emphysema treatment market. This is because of several variables, including an increase in spending in producing high-quality medications for emphysema. The increasing use of different triple combination formulations for the treatment of emphysema is also driving the expansion of the market. In addition, due to an increase in the number of people who smoke, India has the highest chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) rate. These factors combine to make Asia-Pacific an attractive need for emphysema treatment.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Viatris, Inc., Orion Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Verona Pharma Plc.



Strategies Deployed in Emphysema Treatment Market



Jan-2023: AstraZeneca Plc received the US approval for Airsupra. Airsupra was formerly known as PT027. Airsupra is a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI), fixed-dose combination rescue medication containing albuterol and an anti-inflammatory inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) in the US and is being developed by Avillion and AstraZeneca. Furthermore, Airsupra is used for the treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction.



Nov-2022: AstraZeneca Plc came into partnership with C4X Discovery Holdings, a Drug Discovery company. Under this partnership, AstraZeneca Plc would be able to develop and deal with an oral treatment for the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory illnesses, and inflammatory illnesses as well. Moreover, both partners would be focusing on creating C4XD’s NRF2 Activator program with a primary focus on COPD.



Apr-2022: GlaxoSmithKline Plc Pharmaceuticals Limited unveiled the Trelegy Ellipta. Trelegy Ellipta is the first single-inhaler triple therapy (SITT) in India for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients. Moreover, healthcare professionals have a new once-daily, single inhaler triple therapy for the excellent treatment of their COPD patients in India.



Mar-2022: Viatris Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Breyna(Budesonide and Formoterol Fumarate Dihydrate Inhalation Aerosol). Breyna is a drug-device combination product that is meant for certain patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or Asthma. This new drug device would be available in 80 mcg/4.5 mcg and 160 mcg/4.5 mcg dosage strengths.



Jul-2021: GlaxoSmithKline plc received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Nucala (mepolizumab). Nucala (mepolizumab) is a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5), as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). This is helpful for adult patients 18 years of age and older with inadequate response to nasal corticosteroids.



Jun-2021: Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. unveiled the First Generic Version of PERFOROMIST a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution, 20 mcg/2 ML. The new generic version is used to treat bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and chronic bronchitis.



Dec-2020: AstraZeneca PLC received the approval from European Union (EU) for Trixeo Aerosphere. Trixeo Aerosphere is used for maintenance treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Jul-2020: Novartis AG received the European Commission (EC) approval for Enerzair Breezhaler as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients. This approval contains an optional digital companion with a sensor and an app that delivers medication reminders, inhalation confirmation, and access to objective data to help therapeutic conclusions.



Jul-2020: AstraZeneca Plc received approval from the US for the Breztri Aerosphere. Breztri Aerosphere is used for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Additionally, Breztri Aerosphere is a triple-combination therapy.



Jul-2020: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. unveiled the ProAir Digihaler(albuterol sulfate 117 mcg) Inhalation Powder. ProAir Digihaler is the first and only digital rescue inhaler demonstrated in patients that are four years or older for the prevention or treatment of bronchospasm. Additionally, the device comes with built-in Bluetooth ® Wireless Technology sensors that connect to the mobile app and deliver inhaler event information.



Feb-2019: Orion Corporation came into partnership with Propeller Health, a leading digital therapeutics company. Under this partnership, Orion Corporation would be able to combine the Easyhaler line of inhalers for COPD and Asthma with Propeller’s digital medicine platform. Moreover, through this step, Orion Corporation would be able to provide its patients and their providers with a unique capability to enhance the user experience of Easyhaler products and aid patients in sufficiently adhering to the treatments.



Jul-2018: Orion Corporation partnered with Menarini Group, an Italian pharmaceutical company. Under this partnership, Orion Corporation would be able to commercialize and distribute Orion’s Easyhaler products in 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the countries involved are Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, China, The Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Medication Type



• Bronchodilators



• Steroids



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Online Providers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AstraZeneca PLC



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Novartis AG



• Viatris, Inc.



• Orion Corporation



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC



• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



• Verona Pharma Plc



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422397/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________