FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenues of $774.4 Million, Up 15% Compared to $676.2 Million in Prior Year Quarter; Excluding Estimated Negative Impact of FX, Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenues Up 18% Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Fourth Quarter 2022 EPS of $1.33 Compared to $1.07 in Prior Year Quarter; Fourth Quarter 2022 Adjusted EPS of $1.52 Compared to $1.13 in Prior Year Quarter

Full Year 2022 Revenues of $3.029 Billion, Up 9% Compared to $2.776 Billion in Prior Year; Excluding Estimated Negative Impact of FX, Full Year 2022 Revenues Increased 12% Compared to Prior Year

Full Year 2022 EPS of $6.58 Compared to $6.65 in Prior Year; Full Year 2022 Adjusted EPS of $6.77 Compared to $6.76 in Prior Year

Introduces 2023 Guidance



WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For the full year 2022, revenues of $3.029 billion increased $252.7 million, or 9.1%, compared to revenues of $2.776 billion in the prior year. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $339.8 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior year. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications business segments. Net income of $235.5 million compared to $235.0 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, which was largely offset by higher compensation, including the impact of a 12.3% increase in billable headcount, and a 19.2% increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year. In full year 2022, there was an $8.3 million special charge recorded in the fourth quarter related to severance and other employee-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the special charge, of $357.6 million, or 11.8% of revenues, compared to $354.0 million, or 12.8% of revenues, in the prior year period.

Full year 2022 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $6.58 compared to $6.65 in the prior year. Full year 2022 EPS included the $8.3 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.19. Full year 2021 EPS included $9.6 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which reduced EPS by $0.20, and $3.1 million in fair value remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, which increased EPS by $0.09. Full year 2022 Adjusted EPS of $6.77 compared to Adjusted EPS of $6.76 in the prior year.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "We are pleased that in 2022, we once again reported record revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS. That strength and durability, to me, are consequences of our teams’ commitment to invest behind our people and positions, independent of market conditions, a commitment which has allowed us to increasingly serve our clients as they face their most significant opportunities and challenges."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $188.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $355.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to higher compensation, operating expenses and income taxes paid, which was partially offset by an increase in cash collected.

Cash and cash equivalents of $491.7 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $494.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $327.0 million at September 30, 2022. Total debt, net of cash, of ($175.5) million at December 31, 2022 compared to ($178.2) million at December 31, 2021 and ($10.8) million at September 30, 2022. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to an increase in cash provided by operating activities, which was partially offset by share repurchases.

On December 1, 2022, FTI Consulting’s Board of Directors authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 425,016 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $153.09 for a total cost of $65.1 million. In full year 2022, the Company repurchased 574,418 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $154.23 for a total cost of $88.6 million. As of December 31, 2022, approximately $478.5 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Fourth quarter 2022 revenues of $774.4 million increased $98.2 million, or 14.5%, compared to revenues of $676.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $124.3 million, or 18.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.5 million during the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand across the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments. Net income of $47.5 million compared to $38.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, including the impact of a 12.3% increase in billable headcount, higher SG&A expenses, the aforementioned $8.3 million special charge, an increase in FX remeasurement losses and a higher effective tax rate compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the special charge, of $92.0 million, or 11.9% of revenues, compared to $62.0 million, or 9.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2022 EPS of $1.33 compared to $1.07 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 EPS included the $8.3 million special charge, which decreased EPS by $0.19. Fourth quarter 2021 EPS included $2.4 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which decreased EPS by $0.06. Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EPS of $1.52, which excludes the special charge, compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.13 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS excluded the non-cash interest expense related to the Company’s 2023 Convertible Notes.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $61.3 million, or 26.5%, to $292.8 million in the quarter, compared to $231.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $68.4 million, or 29.5%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.5 million in the quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $52.4 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, compared to $22.2 million, or 9.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 14.3% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $22.4 million, or 16.2%, to $160.4 million in the quarter, compared to $138.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $25.9 million, or 18.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations, data & analytics and health solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.8 million, or 8.6% of segment revenues, compared to $8.5 million, or 6.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 5.9% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $0.3 million, or 0.2%, to $172.0 million in the quarter, compared to $172.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $8.4 million, or 4.9%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realization for merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust and international arbitration services, which was partially offset by lower demand for financial economics services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $27.3 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $30.0 million, or 17.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $12.2 million, or 18.9%, to $76.8 million in the quarter, compared to $64.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $14.4 million, or 22.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations and M&A-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.8 million, or 15.3% of segment revenues, compared to $7.8 million, or 12.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of an 18.8% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $2.6 million, or 3.7%, to $72.4 million in the quarter, compared to $69.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $7.3 million, or 10.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for public affairs and financial communications services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $10.5 million, or 14.5% of segment revenues, compared to $14.9 million, or 21.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 19.2% increase in billable headcount, and an increase in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2023 Guidance

The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2023 will range between $3.330 billion and $3.470 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2023 will range between $6.80 and $7.70. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow



We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 491,688 $ 494,485 Accounts receivable, net 896,153 754,120 Current portion of notes receivable 27,292 30,256 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,469 91,166 Total current assets 1,510,602 1,370,027 Property and equipment, net 153,466 142,163 Operating lease assets 203,764 215,995 Goodwill 1,227,593 1,232,791 Intangible assets, net 25,514 31,990 Notes receivable, net 55,978 53,539 Other assets 64,490 54,404 Total assets $ 3,241,407 $ 3,100,909 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 173,953 $ 165,025 Accrued compensation 541,892 507,556 Billings in excess of services provided 53,646 45,535 Total current liabilities 769,491 718,116 Long-term debt, net 315,172 297,158 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 221,604 236,026 Deferred income taxes 162,374 170,612 Other liabilities 91,045 95,676 Total liabilities 1,559,686 1,517,588 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares

issued and outstanding — 34,026 (2022) and 34,333 (2021) 340 343 Additional paid-in capital — 13,662 Retained earnings 1,858,103 1,698,156 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,722 ) (128,840 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,681,721 1,583,321 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,241,407 $ 3,100,909





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 774,431 $ 676,231 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 526,139 484,126 Selling, general and administrative expenses 164,973 138,768 Special charges 8,340 — Amortization of intangible assets 2,323 2,308 701,775 625,202 Operating income 72,656 51,029 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (6,500 ) 896 Interest expense (2,579 ) (5,130 ) (9,079 ) (4,234 ) Income before income tax provision 63,577 46,795 Income tax provision 16,079 8,587 Net income $ 47,498 $ 38,208 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.42 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,552 33,519 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,658 35,550 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ 47,463 $ (4,363 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 47,463 (4,363 ) Comprehensive income $ 94,961 $ 33,845





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)





Year Ended December 31,

2022 2021 Revenues $ 3,028,908 $ 2,776,222 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 2,065,977 1,915,507 Selling, general and administrative expenses 641,070 537,844 Special charges 8,340 — Amortization of intangible assets 9,643 10,823 2,725,030 2,464,174 Operating income 303,878 312,048 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 3,918 6,193 Interest expense (10,047 ) (20,294 ) (6,129 ) (14,101 ) Income before income tax provision 297,749 297,947 Income tax provision 62,235 62,981 Net income $ 235,514 $ 234,966 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 6.99 $ 7.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,693 33,489 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 6.58 $ 6.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,783 35,337 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ (47,882 ) $ (22,405 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (47,882 ) (22,405 ) Comprehensive income $ 187,632 $ 212,561





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Net income $ 47,498 $ 38,208 $ 235,514 $ 234,966 Add back: Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent

consideration — — — (3,130 ) Special charges 8,340 — 8,340 — Tax impact of special charges (1,584 ) — (1,584 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes — 2,445 — 9,586 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes — (636 ) — (2,492 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 54,254 $ 40,017 $ 242,270 $ 238,930 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.07 $ 6.58 $ 6.65 Add back: Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — — (0.09 ) Special charges 0.23 — 0.23 — Tax impact of special charges (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes — 0.08 — 0.27 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes — (0.02 ) — (0.07 ) Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.13 $ 6.77 $ 6.76 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding ― diluted 35,658 35,550 35,783 35,337





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 47,498 Interest income and other 6,500 Interest expense 2,579 Income tax provision 16,079 Operating income $ 46,359 $ 7,696 $ 26,122 $ 8,425 $ 9,360 $ (25,306 ) $ 72,656 Depreciation and amortization 1,673 1,267 1,183 3,226 618 688 8,655 Amortization of intangible assets 1,940 242 — — 141 — 2,323 Special charges 2,444 4,614 31 106 369 776 8,340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,416 $ 13,819 $ 27,336 $ 11,757 $ 10,488 $ (23,842 ) $ 91,974





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 235,514 Interest income and other (3,918 ) Interest expense 10,047 Income tax provision 62,235 Operating income $ 195,295 $ 54,822 $ 98,178 $ 33,431 $ 46,982 $ (124,830 ) $ 303,878 Depreciation and amortization 6,722 5,532 4,881 13,161 2,580 2,821 35,697 Amortization of intangible assets 7,976 977 — — 689 1 9,643 Special charges 2,444 4,614 31 106 369 776 8,340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,437 $ 65,945 $ 103,090 $ 46,698 $ 50,620 $ (121,232 ) $ 357,558

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 38,208 Interest income and other (896 ) Interest expense 5,130 Income tax provision 8,587 Operating income $ 19,047 $ 7,044 $ 28,571 $ 4,612 $ 14,171 $ (22,416 ) $ 51,029 Depreciation and amortization 1,346 1,200 1,420 3,176 536 960 8,638 Amortization of intangible assets 1,841 247 — — 218 2 2,308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,234 $ 8,491 $ 29,991 $ 7,788 $ 14,925 $ (21,454 ) $ 61,975 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Corporate Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 234,966 Interest income and other (6,193 ) Interest expense 20,294 Income tax provision 62,981 Operating income $ 145,765 $ 66,643 $ 111,462 $ 42,927 $ 49,708 $ (104,457 ) $ 312,048 Depreciation and amortization 5,362 5,008 5,724 12,812 2,166 3,197 34,269 Amortization of intangible assets 7,485 894 — — 2,439 5 10,823 Remeasurement of acquisition-related

contingent consideration (3,130 ) — — — — — (3,130 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,482 $ 72,545 $ 117,186 $ 55,739 $ 54,313 $ (101,255 ) $ 354,010





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT





Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 292,807 $ 52,416 17.9 % 58 % $ 485 1,946 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 160,386 13,819 8.6 % 51 % $ 369 1,584 Economic Consulting 172,007 27,336 15.9 % 63 % $ 522 1,007 Technology (1) 76,802 11,757 15.3 % N/M N/M 556 Strategic Communications (1) 72,429 10,488 14.5 % N/M N/M 970 $ 774,431 $ 115,816 15.0 % 6,063 Unallocated Corporate (23,842 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,974 11.9 % Year Ended December 31, 2022 Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 1,088,573 $ 212,437 19.5 % 61 % $ 460 1,946 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 638,478 65,945 10.3 % 54 % $ 361 1,584 Economic Consulting 695,208 103,090 14.8 % 68 % $ 508 1,007 Technology (1) 319,983 46,698 14.6 % N/M N/M 556 Strategic Communications (1) 286,666 50,620 17.7 % N/M N/M 970 $ 3,028,908 $ 478,790 15.8 % 6,063 Unallocated Corporate (121,232 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 357,558 11.8 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 231,474 $ 22,234 9.6 % 55 % $ 444 1,702 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 138,004 8,491 6.2 % 50 % $ 353 1,496 Economic Consulting 172,283 29,991 17.4 % 69 % $ 520 921 Technology (1) 64,604 7,788 12.1 % N/M N/M 468 Strategic Communications (1) 69,866 14,925 21.4 % N/M N/M 814 $ 676,231 $ 83,429 12.3 % 5,401 Unallocated Corporate (21,454 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,975 9.2 % Year Ended December 31, 2021 Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 938,969 $ 155,482 16.6 % 59 % $ 452 1,702 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 584,835 72,545 12.4 % 56 % $ 350 1,496 Economic Consulting 697,405 117,186 16.8 % 72 % $ 509 921 Technology (1) 287,366 55,739 19.4 % N/M N/M 468 Strategic Communications (1) 267,647 54,313 20.3 % N/M N/M 814 $ 2,776,222 $ 455,265 16.4 % 5,401 Unallocated Corporate (101,255 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 354,010 12.8 %

_____________________

N/M Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,



2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 235,514 $ 234,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,898 34,269 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 9,643 10,823 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 2,172 (324 ) Provision for expected credit losses 19,684 16,151 Share-based compensation 25,414 23,051 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and other 2,224 11,701 Deferred income taxes (10,456 ) 4,958 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (182,667 ) (61,274 ) Notes receivable (403 ) 12,645 Prepaid expenses and other assets 459 (1,165 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 8,430 (2,102 ) Income taxes (4,322 ) 10,523 Accrued compensation 37,931 59,566 Billings in excess of services provided 9,273 1,695 Net cash provided by operating activities 188,794 355,483 Investing activities Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (6,742 ) (10,428 ) Purchases of property and equipment and other (53,319 ) (68,665 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60,061 ) (79,093 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 165,000 402,500 Repayments under revolving line of credit (165,000 ) (402,500 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (3,993 ) — Purchase and retirement of common stock (85,424 ) (46,133 ) Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other (15,330 ) (9,246 ) Payments for business acquisition liabilities (4,848 ) (7,496 ) Deposits and other 3,583 1,201 Net cash used in financing activities (106,012 ) (61,674 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (25,518 ) (15,184 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,797 ) 199,532 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 494,485 294,953 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 491,688 $ 494,485





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 188,794 $ 355,483 Purchases of property and equipment (53,098 ) (68,569 ) Free Cash Flow $ 135,696 $ 286,914

