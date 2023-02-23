The Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market size is expected to reach $214.1 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Platform, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422392/?utm_source=GNW





Additionally, it provides quick turnaround for customized designs, outstanding robustness, and improved package dependability. Packaging with embedded dies is distinct from other kinds of packaging. Typically, the devices in many IC packages are positioned on top of a substrate. The substrate acts as a link between the devices and aboard in a system. There are several definitions for the phrase "embedded packaging."



However, in embedded die packaging, the concept uses a multi-step manufacturing process to embed components into the substrate. The base of an organic laminate substrate may accommodate the side-by-side integration of a die; many dies, MEMS, or passives. Copper-plated vias are used to link the parts. The board is where the embedded package is located overall, freeing up space in the system.



Embedded die packaging technology uses a multi-step manufacturing process to embed the components into the substrate. In the center of an organic substrate, a die, many dies, or a passive may be placed in a side-by-side configuration. Copper-plated vias, which are located on the board and save up space in the system, are used to link the components. The reduced storage benefit is projected to increase demand for embedded die packaging technology.



The need for embedded die packaging technology results from technological improvements and developments. Embedding technologies meet many criteria, including chip size, electrical performance, and connectivity. In addition, miniaturization allows for more flexible design and more significant board layouts because embedded components may be stacked in several layers with embedded components.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has mixed effects on the Embedded die packaging technology market. Lockdowns have been imposed and extended by the governments of various countries, which has caused production and industrial facilities to shut, creating a crisis and a labor shortage. Therefore, it is determined that the market experienced a decline between 2019 and 2020 after taking into account the opinions of numerous industry experts from different segments of the value chain, including OEMs, suppliers, aggregators, end users, and distributors, in addition to the financial results of different businesses in the embedded die packaging technology ecosystem.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing demand for smaller electronic devices



Globally, the downsizing of electrical items is gaining ground quickly. Electronic, portable, lightweight, and lightweight electronic products are becoming more popular with customers. As a result, more people are using fewer electric components. Small form factor electrical components are being used in developing electronic devices to increase available space and enhance the final product design. Customers want portable electronic gadgets that are tiny, modest in size, and packed with functionality. Companies are creating tiny circuits to fit most components onto a single die in order to improve user experience. Customers benefit from enhanced functionality when most components, including sensors and processors, are integrated into a single chip.



A rise in consumer electronics consumption and the use of 5g networks



Consumer electronics are one of the most widely used goods worldwide. Electronics for non-commercial usage is referred to as consumer electronics. The consumer electronics industry has grown tremendously due to the household sector’s increasing adoption of a more extensive range of consumer electronics. Integrating different digital technologies into consumer electronics devices is receiving significant investment from manufacturers, who also place more and more emphasis on giving customers high-quality experiences. In addition, new products with cutting-edge features are being introduced due to the leading market companies’ increasing expenditures in R&D and innovation.



Market Restraining Factors



Associated high costs



The embedded die packaging technique is expensive so it might be a barrier to market expansion. Die packing involves intricate procedures, expensive equipment, and hefty costs. Despite silicon being the second most common material on Earth, wafer packaging is costly. Silicon must be purified before being used to create semiconductor wafers and chips, a complicated procedure that raises costs. Because there are fewer businesses in this industry and fewer rivals due to the growing cost of packaging technologies, this market is vulnerable to abuse.



Platform Outlook



Based on platform, the Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market is divided into Embedded Die in Rigid Board, Embedded Die in Flexible Board, and Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate. The Embedded Die in Flexible Board segment experienced a significant revenue share in 2021. The printed circuit board’s product value is rising in line with technological advancements, and sales of flexible boards for use in different wearable and Internet of Things (IoT) devices are anticipated to rise in the future. In addition, flexible circuits are increasingly being embedded for use in several types of small electronic devices.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, and Others. The consumer electronics segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2021. Consumer electronics products like home security systems, home appliances, watches, printers, and more are beginning to include embedded systems. Simple embedded systems are used in household appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, and washing machines to give functions, gather user feedback, and regulate items following user preferences.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region is growing at the promising rate during the forecast period. This is due to the highly developed telecommunications sector, increasing IoT use, and strong development in the automobile sector. In addition, the United States is home to some of the largest automakers in the world that are making investments in the electric vehicle market. With driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, integrated technologies improve driving comfort.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co., Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Amkor Technology, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, ASE Group (ASE Technology Holding), Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology), Schweizer Electronic AG (Wus Printed Circuit), and AT&S Group.



Strategies Deployed in Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market



Sep-2022: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company partnered with Samsung Electronics Co, a South Korean multinational electronics corporation headquartered in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, South Korea, and Intel Corp, an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Through this partnership, the trio is committed to establishing a single standard for next-gen chip-packaging technologies which is a Chiplet. Moreover, a chipset is a small unit that forms processors and is similar to a Lego block.



Jun-2022: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE Group) unveiled VIPack. It is an evolved packaging platform created to facilitate vertically integrated package solutions. Additionally, pack describes ASE’s next generation of 3D heterogeneous integration architecture that expands design rules and reaches performance and ultra-high density.



May-2022: TDK Corporation launched InvenSense IAM-20380HT. It is a high-temperature automotive monolithic 3-axis MotionTracking sensor platform solution for non-safety automotive applications, which contains the DK-20380HT Developer Kit and the IAM-20380HT 3-axis MEMS gyroscope. Additionally, IAM-20380HT is a stand-alone gyroscope in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm (16-pin LGA) package that can perform over a wide temperature range, delivering reliable and highly accurate measurement data.



Mar-2022: TDK Corporation unveiled FS1412 microPOL (?POL™) power module. The FS1412 is an element of a new series of ?POL™ DC-DC converters with the smallest available size, increased performance, and ease of use. Moreover, it is helpful in simplified integration for applications such as machine learning, big data, 5G cells, artificial intelligence (AI), computing enterprise, and IoT networking.



Nov-2021: Amkor Technology Inc, expanded its geographical footprints to a smart factory in Bac Ninh, Vietnam. Moreover, Amkor Technology Inc is investing in Bac Ninh to develop its manufacturing impression in the consent of customer requirements for an alternative cost-competitive supply chain solution for Advanced SiP and additional packaging solutions in the future.



Mar-2021: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) collaborated with Siemens Digital Industries Software, an American computer software company specializing in 3D & 2D Product Lifecycle Management software. Through this collaboration, both organizations have developed two new enablement solutions. Furthermore, ASE would be able to leverage the mutually developed flow to greatly reduce 2.5D/3D IC and FOCoS package assembly planning and verification cycle times by about 30 to 50 percent in each design iteration by embracing the Calibre 3DSTACK technologies and Siemens Xpedition Substrate Integrator.



Sep-2021: Infineon Technologies AG extended its footprint by opening a high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. Additionally, Infineon accepts that the opportunity to build new capacity in Europe could not be better considering the growing global demand for power semiconductors.



Jun-2019: Infineon Technologies AG took over Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design, and manufacturing company. Through this acquisition, Infineon would fasten and strengthen its profitable growth and shift its business on a more comprehensive basis. Moreover, this acquisition is a landmark step in Infineon’s strategic development.



Nov-2018: Infineon Technologies AG took over Siltectra GmbH, a start-up based in Dresden. Through this acquisition, Infineon Technologies would be able to extend its portfolio with the fresh material silicon carbide. Moreover, Infineon Technologies’ system knowledge of thin wafer technology would be perfectly complemented by the Cold Split technology and the innovative capacity of Siltectra.



May-2018: TDK Corporation took over Faraday Semi LLC, a U.S.-based venture-backed company engaged in the design of advanced power semiconductor Ics. Under this acquisition, TDK Corporation would be able to provide increased efficiency and ease of use at a lower total system cost than what is currently available nowadays.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vertical



• Consumer Electronics



• IT & Telecommunication



• Automotive



• Healthcare



• Others



By Platform



• Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate



• Embedded Die in Rigid Board



• Embedded Die in Flexible Board



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Infineon Technologies AG



• TDK Corporation



• Fujikura Ltd.



• Amkor Technology, Inc.



• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited



• ASE Group (ASE Technology Holding)



• Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology)



• Schweizer Electronic AG (Wus Printed Circuit)



• AT&S Group



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422392/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________