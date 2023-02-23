Global Nanobots Market Research Report 2022: Increased Developments in Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided, Bacteria-Based Bots - Opportunities and Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanobots Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Type (Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided, Bacteria-Based, Others), By Application (Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical, Others), By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanobots market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period

This can be ascribed to the increasing usage of nanobots in the medical field across the world. Nanobots are robots that carry out a very specific function. They are not only used for drug delivery but also are used for monitoring important body parameters such as blood glucose levels when inserted into the blood under the skin. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for nanobots in the coming years.

The growing adoption and number of personalized medicines is expected to create opportunities for the growth of global nanobots market. In 2020, the number of personalized medicines available in the United States were around 286. Also, growing popularity of regenerative medicine will further open growth prospects for the growth of global nanobots market in the next few years.

Increasing Use of Nanobots in Drug Delivery

The growing use of nanobots in drug delivery applications is expected to support the market growth. Normally, drugs work through the entire body before they reach the disease affected area.

Nanobots help in targeted drug delivery to the precise location, making the drug more effective and reducing the chances of side effects. Nanobots used in drug delivery have walls that are just 5-10 atoms thick and the inner drug-filled cell is usually 50-100 nm wide.

When they detect signs of the disease, thin wires in their walls emit an electrical pulse which causes the walls to dissolve and the drug to be released. Using this method of drug delivery, the amount and time of drug release can be easily controlled by controlling the electric pulse.

Increasing Research & Developments

The growing research & developments in the field of nanotechnology and nanobots is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Various academic & research institutions and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are researching and developing new nanobots that could address different needs of the nanobots market.

Additionally, research is being carried out to advance and improve the functioning of existing nanobots also. All this is leading to launch of clinical trials and is attracting a lot of funding and investments, thereby creating new prospects of growth for global nanobots market.

Market Segmentation

United States dominated the global nanobots market on account of increasing research & development activities in the United States. It is projected that by the end of 2022, the United States would be generating a revenue of around USD8.11 billion from scientific research & development activities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Nanobots Market.

Ginkgo Bioworks Inc.

Imina Technologies S.A.

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

EV Group

Zymergen Inc.

Nanoics Imaging Limited

Synthace Limited

Toronto Nano Instrumentation Inc.

Oxford Instruments plc

Bruker Corporation

Report Scope:

In this report, global nanobots market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Nanobots Market, By Type:

Nanomanipulator

Bio-Nanorobotics

Magnetically Guided

Bacteria-Based

Others

Nanobots Market, By Application:

Nanomedicine

Biomedical

Mechanical

Others

Nanobots Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6vwxc-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.