Tutors International Urges Parents Considering Employing a Private Tutor for Their Child to Act Now

OXFORD, UK: Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of special private tutoring company, Tutors International , has issued a plea to parents to act now if they are considering employing a residential private tutor for their children in 2023.

Mr Caller explains why the bespoke nature of Tutors International’s residential tutoring service means the search for the perfect tutor is time-consuming and therefore cannot happen in a short turnaround:

“I highly recommend that families considering private tuition options for this and the next academic year should begin discussions with Tutors International now, particularly if full-time private tuition is required. Our placement process at Tutors International is rigorous and it may take several months to ensure that the tutor, student, and family are ideally suited to each other. We need to assess your tutoring requirements now in order to secure the best private tutors for your child”.

The Personalised Search for the Ideal Tutor Takes Time

Tutors International is unique in that it both recruits and employs private tutors to work with its Clients. It does not have a database of tutors to act as a pool to draw from. Rather, tutors are hand-picked for each Client via a thorough, targeted, international recruitment campaign to identify and interview suitable private tutor candidates.

Once applications have been received, Tutors International follows a strict selection and verification process . Time needs to be allowed for initial interviews with the Tutors International team, enhanced identity and security checks, and verification of qualifications, references, and employment history.

The family is then encouraged to meet two candidates and spend time with them. Candidates selected to meet Clients are subject to further background screening by an external international security firm. A senior member of the Tutors International team will always meet the family at home to conduct initial assessments of the student’s educational needs and the family’s practical requirements. The aim is to get to know the child: to find out their strengths, what hobbies they have, what they find challenging, ascertain their learning style. Only then is a draft of the job specification agreement drawn up, which is approved by the Client and shared with the tutor.

Mr Caller again stresses how important it is to factor in the time needed to find the perfect tutor:

“I had an enquiry from somebody asking if we could source a tutor to start in two days’ time. That’s simply not what we do. World-class educators are not available at the drop of the hat. They are found, then matched and then approved and this, necessarily, takes time. It is crucial that parents allow a recruitment period of approximately nine months so that we can ensure that we find the ideal tutor for their child. It is even more pressing if a British tutor is required, given that teachers in the UK must hand in their notice of resignation a full term in advance. The selection of the right tutor is ultimately the Client’s choice, and with a realistic timeframe in place, we increase the probability of finding the ideal private tutor for their needs.”

Mr Caller did highlight one exception which could see parents finding a suitable candidate within a shorter timeframe:

“For all private tutor positions , we put forward two or three exceptional shortlisted candidates, who have all been thoroughly vetted before meeting our Clients. This means one or two exceptional educators are left over after the selection process, and they may well be perfect for another role we encounter. However, we pride ourselves in never compromising on candidate suitability, so we cannot make guarantees that these educators would be ideally matched to another vacancy.”

Why Do I Need a Private Tutor?

Mr Caller explains why families are increasingly searching for a flexible and personalised approach to their children’s education and how private tuition can address their individual requirements far more effectively than a traditional classroom setting:

“Tutors International is considered to be the world’s best private tutoring company. Our tailored tuition expertise means we can source a tutor that is so much more than a school teacher. We excel at finding tutors who can accommodate family, work, and travel commitments. We have provided tutors for pupils with specific educational needs or those who are gifted and talented and need a tutor to help them reach their potential. We have successfully recruited tutors for children who have been bullied at school and who have lost their confidence and fallen behind in their studies. Tutors have been found for students who need to nurture and improve an extra-curricular specific interest professionally. The flexibility offered by private tuition enables pupils to develop their academic prowess and individual talents concurrently. In short, the elite private tuition that we provide can be tailored to your child’s bespoke requirements”.

Mr Caller continues: A successful private tutor will work with the environment and their student to create engaging, individualised learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain. Because the learning process itself can be enjoyable and incorporated into everyday activities, and because a tutor can identify the specific areas in which a child requires support and address them directly, students are able to make vital progress with their studies”.

Get in touch

Tutors International invites families to get in touch to discuss individual needs and assess all options for this and the next academic year. A phone call consultation with Tutors International is free and a preliminary search is not as expensive as the full recruitment process, so if your net worth allows you to consider bespoke, full-time residential tuition for your family, get in touch urgently to allow sufficient time to recruit and screen tutors ideally suited to their individual needs.

To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides visit www.tutors-international.com .

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling .

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service , with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

