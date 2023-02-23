Small Animal Imaging In Vivo Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of USD 6.1 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 8.89% During 2022-2028; Expanding Healthcare Sector and Rising Clinical Research to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The small animal imaging in vivo market generated the largest revenue from the North America region in 2021 and it is anticipated to gain maximum market share during the forecast period too. Further, the growth of pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, as well as in-vivo imaging uses in pre-clinical research, real-time data archiving, and high-resolution modalities, are the main factors driving the global market. Moreover, the rising healthcare concerns regarding animal health and the growing healthcare expenditure on animal health across the world are predicted to drive market growth.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that $29.2 billion was spent on veterinary services and medications, while $19.1 billion was spent on supplies, live animals, and over-the-counter medications. Moreover, in 2020 spending totaled $99 billion which was around a 3.1% rise compared to the previous year.

In terms of capacities for high spatial resolution, greater temporal pixel density, and detection sensitivity, small-animal imaging is an active study area. Preclinical imaging technologies have evolved and improved over time, greatly expanding the possibilities for in vivo disease process visualization. The monitoring of cellular activity, pharmacological effects, and disease development is evolving as a result of new methods for imaging biological mechanisms in living animals.

Optical Imaging Segment to Give Lucrative Growth Opportunity Owing to Its Unique Benefits

The fastest and easiest methods as well as optical imaging's better cost-effectiveness when compared to other modalities made it the most attractive market in terms of revenue in 2021. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to its unique advantages, such as its precise and specialized operations that help produce improved results in preclinical research. The growth of the segment further attributed to the rising technological advancements and the growing investment by leading market players is predicted to boost segment growth.

SkuQuest noted the introduction of the M2 3D MR-based histology system by Aspect Imaging for in-vivo and ex-vivo toxicological screening. The M2 offers a variety of MRI benefits, such as high-resolution 3D images of internal and anatomical morphology and quantitative data on the progression and remission of the disease.

Further, the market in North America is predicted to gain the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to the extensive preclinical research being carried out in the region, the sector is predicted to grow significantly over the course of the projection period. SkyQuest found that each health dollar spent in the U.S. on research activity to prevent, cure, and treat illness and disability amounts to around 5 cents. Costs associated with the manpower, machinery, and supplies required to carry out research initiatives are more than $40.1 billion yearly.

Cancer-Cell Detection Segment to Grow at the Quickest Rate Thanks to Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

The cancer cell detection application segment is anticipated to hold a substantial market share by 2022. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising expenditure on cancer treatment across the globe. SkyQuest found during healthcare research that in 2018, there were 17.1 million new cancer cases worldwide. Prostate, lung, breast, and lung cancer are the most common types of cancer that are diagnosed most frequently across the world. In addition, the cost of cancer treatment for patients in the United States exceeded $21.1 billion in 2019.

A significant number of the clinical study, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostic device makers make Europe’s small animal imaging in vivo the second-largest market over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of invasive surgeries and the rising demand for imaging technologies in the region. SkyQuest found that in Europe, invasive surgery costs at least 3.9 billion USD annually. Moreover, the growing research and development and the increasing investment in clinical testing are predicted to boost market growth.

The research study by SkyQuest on the global market for small animal imaging in vivo is a thorough and insightful tool that offers helpful information for both investors and business experts. This research is a crucial resource for anybody trying to remain current on this quickly changing business because it provides in-depth coverage of the most recent market trends, important players, product breakthroughs, and investment ideas.

Key Developments in the Small Animal Imaging In Vivo Market

The Real-time reverse transcription (qRT) PCR-based diagnostic kit for SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection will be made available in March 2021, according to Agilent Technologies Inc., a US company that develops and manufactures analytical equipment and sells its products in markets all over the world.

Siemens AG, one of the major players in the global small animal imaging market, acquired C&S Electric, an Indian manufacturer of grid technology, for about $285 million in April 2021 after receiving regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India. This represented an approximate 99.22 percent ownership of the company.

Frequency Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a business that develops treatments to unleash a person's intrinsic ability to regain function, has now released the clinical outcomes of its placebo-controlled Phase 2b study of FX-322 in people with acquired sensorineural hearing loss.

A tiny fluorescent protein has been created by biomedical and genetic engineers at Duke University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine that produces and absorbs light that deeply penetrates biological tissue. This protein, which is tailored to near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths, can assist researchers in obtaining clearer, more accurate, and deeper biomedical imaging.

Diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging research by the Institute of Neurosciences UMH-CSIC (Alicante, Spain), has allowed for the first-ever, in-depth visualization of brain inflammation. Conventional MRI cannot produce this precise "X-ray" of inflammation; instead, it needs specific data-gathering procedures and mathematical models. The approach that was created allowed the researchers to measure the changes in the morphology of the various cell populations contributing to the inflammation reaction in the brain.

Key Questions Answered in the Small Animal Imaging In Vivo Market Research Report

What elements are most likely to affect the market's anticipated value and pace of growth?

What market segments and sub-segments are the most profitable globally?

What main areas are anticipated to increase rapidly during the projection period?

What are the techniques that the top firms in the market are doing to achieve a competitive advantage and control the market?

What are the market's present trends that could have a significant impact on its long-term development?

