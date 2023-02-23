ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

NAV Announcement

The Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2022 was £66.8 million or 51.39 pence per share (30 September 2022: 52.90 pence per share).

After accounting for the second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.32 pence per share paid on 31 January 2023 to shareholders on the register on 6 January 2023, the NAV is 50.07 pence per share.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 dated 10 October 2022, the Company intends to allot shares on 24 February 2023 based upon the latest published NAV (adjusted for dividends subsequently paid) in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

23 February 2023