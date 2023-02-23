ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

NAV Announcement

Introduction

This announcement contains unaudited information. The audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 are expected to be released in March 2023. The final audited net asset value (“NAV”) may differ from this unaudited NAV.

Net asset value

The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2022 was £121.2 million or 72.92 pence per share (30 September 2022 (ex-div): 75.97 pence per share).

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 dated 10 October 2022, the Company intends to allot shares on 24 February 2023 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

23 February 2023