Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Share Forecasted to Reach USD 38.50 Billion By 2030, With 6.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Installations (Indoor, Outdoor); By Insulation (SF6, SF6 Free); By Voltage Ratings; By Configuration; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global gas insulated switchgear (GIS) market size & share was valued at USD 21.85 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 38.50 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

What is Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)? How Big is Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Share?

Report Overview

Gas insulated switchgear is a composite unit enclosed in a strong metal frame that includes high-voltage components such as bus bars, transformers, circuit breakers, earth switches, surge arrestors, etc. Gas Insulated Switchgear is mainly used to perform operations like switching, separating, transforming, measuring, and distributing electrical energy in power systems.

GIS is employed in places with limited areas, such as in city buildings, on roofs, offshore platforms, industrial facilities, and hydroelectric plants. GIS is physically rather smaller, and it requires minimal maintenance. Factors including increasing energy demand across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors and the growing energy infrastructure are driving the gas insulated switchgear market demand. Also, the rising use of renewable energy-based power plants is another key factor boosting industry growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ABB

Alstom

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

CG Power

Eaton Corporation

Fuji Electric

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Hyosung

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Larsen & Turbo

Meidensha

Mitsubishi Electric

Nisin Electric

Ormazabal

Powell Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Growing urbanization to drive the market growth

Rapid urbanization and increasing integration of IoT for home and smart building automation are leading to more energy consumption. Thus, analyzing and optimizing energy usage for automation purposes is essential, which is estimated to propel the gas insulated switchgear market size. In order to reduce energy consumption, solar panel installation and the use of renewable energy sources are further supporting gas insulated switchgear industry expansion. The advancement of grid networks which is expected to boost the installation of sophisticated electrical apparatus and controls, including gas insulated switchgear systems, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Rise in technological advancement is accelerating the industry expansion

Rising technological development such as artificial intelligence, advancement of electricity grid infrastructure, and increasing government initiatives to develop smart grid infrastructure are the key gas insulated switchgear market trends bolstering the industry growth.

Furthermore, a surge in investment in transmission and distribution networks to serve the growing demand for electricity is predicted to create growth opportunities in the gas insulated switchgear market. For instance, Saudi Arabia is making investments in the power sector to increase capacity and use renewable energy sources to provide electricity.

Segmental Analysis

Outdoor segment dominated the market in 2021

Based on installations, the outdoor category witnessed the largest gas insulated switchgear market share in 2021 due to its increased use in applications such as power transmission, development of large power units, and transmission of ultra-high voltage power to various end-use industries. Further, the growing electricity demand has generated financial investments in distribution and transmission networks driving the segment’s growth.

SF6 free segment is predicted to lead the market

SF6 free segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share owing to the growing demand for environment-friendly products in various commercial and industrial sectors. Also, escalating consumer understanding about the impairment caused by Sulphur hexafluoride has given rise to the development of reliable, efficient, and sustainable switchgear, which is projected to enhance segment growth.

Power distribution utilities are estimated to register the highest revenue share in 2030

By end-use gas insulated switchgear market segmentation, the power distribution utility category is likely to be anticipated to account for the major revenue share during the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the growing population growth, increasing electricity consumption, as well as expanding government investment to distribute power in remote places that need development.

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 38.50 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 22.93 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.7% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players ABB, Alstom, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, CG Power, Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Hyosung, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., Larsen & Turbo, Meidensha, Mitsubishi Electric, Nisin Electric, Ormazabal, Powell Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation. Segments Covered By Installations, By Insulation, By Voltage Ratings, By Configurations, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to capture the fastest growth during the forecast period

In terms of geography, gas insulated switchgear market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the anticipated period because, for gas insulated switchgear, Asia Pacific is the biggest region. Growing industrialization in the region’s countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, is one of the prominent factors supporting market growth. Furthermore, a surge in the number of investments in transmission and distribution projects over developing economies is also flourishing the market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Installations (Indoor, Outdoor); By Insulation (SF6, SF6 Free); By Voltage Ratings; By Configuration; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gas-insulated-switchgear-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In April 2022, ABB teamed together with Samsung electronics in order to create energy-saving and energy-management solutions. Under this agreement, consumers will have better device management, access to home automation technology, and the ability to transfer electrical loads.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the gas insulated switchgear market report based on installations, insulation, voltage ratings, configurations, end-use, and region:

By Installations Outlook

Indoor

Outdoor

By Insulation Outlook

SF6

SF6 Free

By Voltage Rating Outlook

Up To 36 KV

37 To 73 KV

74 To 220 KV

Above 220 KV

By Configurations Outlook

Hybrid

Isolated Phase

Integrated Three Phases

Compact GIS

By End-Use Outlook

Power Transmission Utilities

Power Distribution Utilities

Power Generation Utilities

Railways & Metros

Industries & OEM

Commercial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

