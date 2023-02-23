The Global Digital TV SoC Market size is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital TV SoC Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422375/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the next generation of 4K and 8K television systems on a chip (SoC) offers premium refresh rates and incorporates a suite of cutting-edge technologies that really make the video stand out.



Integrated circuits house the vast majority of the components that make up digital television. Tools for working with radio frequency, digital signals, and mixed signals might fall under this category. In addition to this, all of the components are assembled on a single substrate. In addition, systems on a chip consume a lot less power and need a lot less room than designs made up of several chips that have the same capabilities.



The bulk of today’s complex computer networks is designed to enhance performance while simultaneously reducing the amount of power they use. As a result of the spike in demand for electronic devices that are both intelligent and power-efficient, the worldwide market for digital TV SoC is anticipated to see significant expansion over the course of the projected period.



In addition, the prognosis for the digital TV SoC market is primarily driven by a growth in the amount of cash available for discretionary spending in emerging nations. In addition, the standardization of manufacturing processes is anticipated to be a result of integration with more modern technology, which is expected to play a role in shaping the future of the manufacturing sectors.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The spread of COVID-19 has had a considerable influence on the development of smart TV systems based on SoC. During the pandemic, the market for digital TV SoC solutions was greatly influenced by the slowdown in the growth of manufacturing solutions. During the pandemic, the expansion of the digital TV SoC industry was hindered by the unavailability of a skilled labor force as a result of the partial and total lockdowns that were enacted by governments all over the world. However, the increase in demand for in-home entertainment and solutions for the Internet of Things has led to the expansion of SoC solutions, and it is anticipated that this will fuel the growth of the digital TV SoC market after the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



The rise in digitalization trend



Recent technological improvements have resulted in the addition of a new component to digital signage known as the System-on-Chip (SoC). In the past, cumbersome media players were linked to digital screens in order to run the material, which was often managed by a cloud-based content management system (CMS). The revolutionary system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology combines all of the essential elements of a computer onto a single, tiny board. This board is then incorporated into digital displays, making it possible for such displays to show material without the need for additional media players. As a result, this element is what is propelling the expansion of the Digital TV SoC Market.



Provides safe access



Consumers and organizations alike have come to anticipate having unfettered, on-demand access to any and all of their information and content, regardless of location or time. Accessing and delivering digital media has become very difficult, especially for video applications, since digital media is now the industry standard for audio and video (AV) material. This is mostly the result of the high network bandwidth needs for high definition (HD) resolutions as well as the processor bandwidth requirements for video decoding formats like MPEG4 and H.264. As a result, this element is what is propelling the expansion of the Digital TV SoC Market.



Market Restraining Factors



The initial design and development costs of the system on a chip might be rather high



The expenses associated with projects at corporations will thus go up, as will the likelihood of product failure. Design limits provide a problem for SoCs that are constructed using conventional bus-based and cross-bar communication architectures. A sophisticated communication architecture that supports fast throughput is in great demand as a result of the rapid growth of artificial intelligence applications and the increased demand for these applications. During the projection period, the expansion of the market is expected to be hampered by these reasons.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Digital TV SoC Market is categorized into LCD, LED, OLED, and QLED. In 2021, the QLED segment had a significant revenue share in the market. QLED is an improvement on normal LED in that it makes use of nanoparticles, sometimes known as quantum dots, to boost the brightness and color of each individual pixel. The end effect is a hue that has greater vibrancy. TCL, Hisense, and Samsung are the three companies that make up the QLED Alliance. They are committed to advancing the Quantum Dot cause, which is contributing to the expansion of the market and the creation of new products.



End User Outlook



Based on the end user, the digital TV SoC Market is classified into Residential and Commercial. In 2021, the residential segment procured the maximum revenue share in the digital TV SoC market. The tremendous growth that smart TV is experiencing can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in the demand for entertainment in the midst of a lockdown, the introduction of newer launches at more reasonable prices, the growth of new entrants, discount offers, and premium features offered at attractive prices. The majority of people in the United States watch television as their primary source of entertainment, and as technology continues to progress, there is a growing demand for living in "smart" houses.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the digital TV SoC market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. As most important companies are concentrated in this area, the Asia-Pacific region owns the largest share of the digital TV SoC market. An upsurge in investment by prime players and government entities to grow next-generation digital TV solutions to offer improved user experience to end users has led to the growth of the digital TV SoC market, which is another reason why China holds a dominant position in the digital TV SoC market. This is another reason why China holds a dominant position in the digital TV SoC market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Qualcomm, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., MediaTek, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Residential



• Commercial



By Application



• LCD



• LED



• OLED



• QLED



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Intel Corporation



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Qualcomm, Inc.



• Toshiba Corporation



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• MediaTek, Inc.



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Apple, Inc.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited



