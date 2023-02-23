The Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422370/?utm_source=GNW

A digital sphygmomanometer has an inflatable cuff, a measuring unit, and a mechanism of inflation. Also, it has a digital meter that consists of oscillometric measurement and an electronic calculation.



The inflation while measuring blood pressure with this device can be done by using manual or automatic inflation. Yet, both types of inflation are electronic and are easy to use despite any training and can be used anywhere. The digital sphygmomanometer measures systolic and diastolic pressure with the help of oscillometric detection, which consists of either deformable membranes or differential piezoresistance. The digital sphygmomanometer measures the average blood pressure and pulse rate.



The measuring of systolic and diastolic pressure is more inaccurate than a manual meter. Some patients are suggested not to use digital sphygmomanometer especially those, with arteriosclerosis, arrhythmia, preeclampsia, pulsus alternans, and pulsus paradoxus as the calculation with digital oscillometric may not be correct with these conditions. The digital sphygmomanometer use a cuff placed as to provide accurate results, inverse order or profitability and convenience to the wrist and upper arm.



The oscillometric detection provides readings of the blood pressure different from the auscultation. The main advantage of using a digital sphygmomanometer is the comfort that it provides while operating. Digital sphygmomanometers are perfect for home monitoring of patients, especially when someone is measuring blood pressure by themselves.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for digital sphygmomanometers has been positively affected by the outspread of COVID-19. This is due to the increased adoption of digital sphygmomanometers for measuring blood pressure at home during the pandemic period. A wide population base has been advised to regularly measure the blood pressure, especially those with the long-term hypertension. This was to make sure that they may not get infected and also to reduce the risk of cross infections they may spread to healthcare workers measuring the blood pressure.



Market Growth Factor



Rising need of home blood pressure monitoring



Over the previous few years, telehealth usage has increased. Patients quickly realized that there were additional advantages to telemedicine, despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic was the reason for the move from regular clinic visits to virtual ones. Telemedicine can deliver precise and prompt healthcare suggestions that were previously sought from a doctor. With this rising adoption of telehealth, the need for at home monitoring for health data such as blood pressure has become crucial.



Growing prevalence of hypertension



The prevalence of hypertension has increased across the globe. The risk of developing heart, brain, kidney, and other disorders is dramatically increased by hypertension, often known as raised blood pressure. According to WHO; worldwide, 1.28 billion persons between the ages of 30 and 79 are projected to have hypertension, with the majority (two-thirds) residing in low- and middle-income nations. Adults with hypertension are reportedly 46% less likely to be aware of their condition.



Market Restraining Factor



Growing competition in the market



One of the main issues impeding the growth of the digital sphygmomanometer market is the huge competition among suppliers and the prevalence of counterfeit goods. Due to the presence of numerous new and small businesses together with well-established vendors, the market has become very competitive. The majority of the digital sphygmomanometer are similar in design and technology and are available from both international and local providers. To increase their profit margins, multinational corporations make enormous investments in marketing, promotion, and brand-quality enhancement.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the digital sphygmomanometer market is segmented into arm type and wrist type. In 2021, the wrist type segment garnered a substantial revenue share in digital sphygmomanometer market. Wrist digital sphygmomanometer is excellent for individuals with very large arms who do not have access to an arm cuff that fits properly. If so, wrist blood pressure measurement can be beneficial.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the digital sphygmomanometer market is classified into hospitals & clinics, home care settings and others. In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment held the highest revenue share in the digital sphygmomanometer market. The presence of vast numbers of patients in hospitals and clinics is estimated to support the market’s expansion in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the digital sphygmomanometer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the digital sphygmomanometer market. The rise in the adoption of digital sphygmomanometers by clinicians and patients, increasing number of patients with hypertension, and development in the healthcare sector are the factors propelling the growth of the digital sphygmomanometer market. In addition, the market is witnessing significant growth in the region due to high affordability of patients willing to invest in such devices.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Halma PLC, Baxter International, Inc., A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Microlife AG (Midas Company Limited), Rossmax International Ltd., American Diagnostics Corporation and Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment & supply Co., Ltd



Strategies Deployed in Digital Sphygmomanometer Market



Nov-2022: OMRON Healthcare, Co., Ltd., a subsidiary company of Omron Corporation, came into partnership with CardioSignal, a mobile application, and a certified medical device. Through this partnership, both companies would aim to bring advancement in early cardiovascular detection of disease to help clinicians at beginning of Population Health management. Additionally, OMRON and CardioSignal would also aim to create digital health solutions that enhance workflow processes for lifestyle chronic diseases, primarily for cardiovascular disease detection at primary care by using OMRON’s ECG and motion sensor technologies.



Jan-2022: OMRON Healthcare, Inc., a subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, launched Remote Patient Monitoring Services. The service would broaden Digital Health Services to support consumers on each step of their heart health journey. Moreover, this service is created to strengthen the guide behavior change, patient-physician connection, and reducing risk.



Dec-2021: OMRON Healthcare, a subsidiary of Omron Corporation, collaborated with Doctor Anywhere, a regional omnichannel healthcare platform. Under this Collaboration, Omron would integrate its portfolio of smart health monitoring devices with DA’s telehealth platform. Additionally, this collaboration would digitally improve health management and remote hypertension program.



Dec-2021: Baxter completed the acquisition of Hillrom, a US-based equipment company, primarily into providing medical supplies and hospital equipment. The acquisition enhances Baxter’s capability to serve clinicians, and patients worldwide, and further, open up growth opportunities for Baxter.



Nov-2021: Halma acquired Infinite Leap, the premier healthcare solutions provider. Under this acquisition, Infinite Leap would improve CenTrak’s capabilities as an end-to-end enterprise solutions company for healthcare organizations. In addition, this acquisition aimed to allow CenTrak to expand its solutions, services, and technologies to strengthen the increasing requirements of healthcare providers, especially big companies with networks of healthcare facilities, in the post-pandemic world.



Sep-2021: Baxter International, Inc. received FDA approval for premix Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 5% Dextrose Injection. The product consists of a ready-to-use formulation that enables hospitals to store this medication near patient care settings including intensive care units, surgical areas, and emergency departments to administer it faster and decrease the risk of touch contamination and compounding errors.



2020-Jul: OMRON Healthcare teamed up with Mount Sinai Health System, New York City’s largest academic medical system. This collaboration aimed to provide patients with the new VitalSight home blood pressure monitoring solution.



2018-Jan: Omron Healthcare, a subsidiary company of Omron Corporation, unveiled two heart monitoring devices including the Omron HeartGuide, a wearable oscillometric wrist blood pressure monitor watch, and the Omron Blood Pressure Monitor + EKG, a clinically validated blood pressure monitor. This launch is aimed decrease the impact of heart disease globally.



