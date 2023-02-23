United States LOTEMAX SM (Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel) Drug Market Insights and Forecast Report 2022-2032

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States LOTEMAX SM Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"LOTEMAX SM Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about LOTEMAX SM for Postoperative Pain in the United States.

A detailed picture of the LOTEMAX SM for Postoperative Pain in the United States for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LOTEMAX SM for Postoperative Pain. The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the LOTEMAX SM market forecast, analysis for Postoperative Pain in the United States, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Postoperative Pain.

Drug Summary

LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel; 0.38%) is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. This is a new formulation of LOTEMAX. Compared to LOTEMAX Gel (0.5%), LOTEMAX SM delivers a submicron particle size for faster drug dissolution in tears.

LOTEMAX SM also provides two times greater penetration to the aqueous humor compared to LOTEMAX Gel. With its approval, physicians could prescribe patients the most advanced loteprednol etabonate formulation for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Mechanism of Action

Loteprednol etabonate is a corticosteroid, and corticosteroids have been shown to inhibit the inflammatory response to various inciting agents. It delivers a submicron particle size that dissolves faster in tears than LOTEMAX Gel (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel 0.5%) and provides double the penetration to the aqueous humor.

LOTEMAX SM Analytical Perspective



In-depth LOTEMAX SM Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of LOTEMAX SM in Postoperative Pain in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2022 to 2032.

LOTEMAX SM Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of LOTEMAX SM in Postoperative Pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Postoperative Pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence LOTEMAX SM dominance.

Other emerging products for Postoperative Pain are expected to give tough market competition to LOTEMAX SM and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of LOTEMAX SM in Postoperative Pain.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LOTEMAX SM from 2022 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LOTEMAX SM in Postoperative Pain.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the LOTEMAX SM description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Postoperative Pain.

Elaborated details on LOTEMAX SM regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the LOTEMAX SM research and development activity in Postoperative Pain in detail across the United States.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around LOTEMAX SM.

The report contains forecasted sales of LOTEMAX SM for Postoperative Pain till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for Postoperative Pain.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for LOTEMAX SM in Postoperative Pain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. LOTEMAX SM Overview in Postoperative Pain

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical Studies

2.2.2. Clinical Trials Information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activity

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. LOTEMAX SM Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of LOTEMAX SM in Postoperative Pain

5.2. United States Market Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of LOTEMAX SM in the United States for Postoperative Pain



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



