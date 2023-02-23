Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2023: A $117.36 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Novartis, Merck, GSK, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Roche, Teva, Vectura, Pfizer and Abbott

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, AstraZeneca, Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical, Vectura, Pfizer and Abbott.



The global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market will grow from $88.20 billion in 2022 to $94.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market is expected to grow to $117.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The anti-asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market consists of corticosteroid, bronchodilator, fluticasone and salmeterol. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anti-asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease refers to drugs that are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings.



North America is the largest region in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main classes of drugs in anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and combination drugs. A bronchodilator, also known as bronchiolitis, is a drug that stimulates the bronchi and bronchioles, reducing respiratory airway resistance and boosting lung airflow.

The different types include anti-histamine drugs, long-acting b2-agonists (LABA), inhaled corticosteroids, short-acting muscarinic receptor antagonists (Samas), and other anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs (including combinations). The several end users include asthma patients, and COPD patients and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, private clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.



Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market. Even though there is a decreasing trend in smoking prevalence globally, developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others have increasing smoking prevalence. For instance, the number of tobacco smokers is set to increase by 24 million in Indonesia and by 7 million in Nigeria by 2025, and more than 40% of global cigarette consumption is concentrated in China.

Consumption of fats including saturated fatty acids which is a risk factor for Asthma and COPD is more in high-income countries including the USA and Europe. According to WHO, in developed countries, more than 35% of total energy requirement is derived from fats when compared to < 20% in low-income countries, and < 25% in lower-middle-income countries.



Developing the patent expiration of innovator drugs is restricting the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market. Due to patent expiration, generic drugs are entering the market which is inexpensive when compared to innovator drugs. For example, the patent for roflumilast tablets expired in January 2020. Daliresp, roflumilast tablets are a prescription medication meant for patients with severe COPD to reduce the number of episodes of COPD. Therefore, developing patent expiration of innovator drugs is expected to hamper the growth of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in the coming years.



The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing. This is due to the greater impact on patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies. For example, a combination of short-acting beta-agonists (SABA) and short-acting muscarinic antagonists (SAMA) is superior compared to either medication alone in improving lung function. The use of a combination of long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), and long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) have improved lung function than long-acting monotherapy bronchodilators.



Many inhalers that do not use chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are already available for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These products aren't necessarily official direct alternatives to CFC Metered Dose Inhalers, but may in many patients serve as a useful medication that could replace the need for a particular CFC Metered Dose Inhaler. FDA will determine official alternatives by using the criteria established through notice-and-comment rulemaking.



The countries covered in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $94.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $117.36 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

4. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market



