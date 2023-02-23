Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Maryland

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Maryland have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters .



According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Maryland are forecast to reach approximately 92 MW in 2023, representing a 25 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, residential battery deployments in Maryland are expected to grow more than eight-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

"We find that homeowners demand long term reliability coupled with peak performance – the Enphase IQ8+ Microinverters provide that exact solution," said Ryan Farrell, vice president of business operations at Lumina Solar, an Enphase Platinum level Installer. "Our partnership with Enphase allows us the opportunity to install top tier components that are backed by industry leading warranties. Lumina's culture is deeply rooted in delivering exceptional customer experience and Enphase has a long track record of matching our core values."

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions when pairing Enphase IQ™ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Homeowners in Maryland are increasingly looking for safe, reliable, and resilient home energy solutions,” said Stephen Welsh, president and CEO of Standard Energy Solutions, an Enphase Gold level installer. “The Enphase Energy System, featuring IQ8 Microinverters, gives homeowners more control of their energy needs and costs.”

“Our existing and prospective customers love that Enphase’s solar and battery systems are cutting-edge technology,” said Kaitlyn Swann, logistics director at Energy Select. “IQ8-powered Enphase Energy Systems offer advanced technology features paired with real-time performance monitoring and management.”

“We’re proud to work with our installer network in Maryland to meet the state’s growing demand for solar,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Together, we will continue to provide homeowners in Maryland with access to reliable energy solutions through our high-quality products and services.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

