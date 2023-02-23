Ekso Bionics to Showcase Integrated Functional Electrical Stimulation for Indego Therapy at APTA Meeting

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced it will showcase the new Ekso Indego Therapy with Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) at the upcoming American Physical Therapy Association’s Combined Sections Meeting on February 23-25 in San Diego, California. The Company recently filed a Premarket Notification 510(k) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that covers the addition of integrated FES hardware and software to Ekso Indego Therapy, a lower-limb powered exoskeleton recently acquired by Ekso.



“This unique integrated solution is a testament to Ekso Bionics’ continued commitment to innovation and delivering on our promise of maximizing patient outcomes,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “Individuals with spinal cord injury or stroke who use Ekso Indego Therapy in a rehabilitation setting will soon have the opportunity to benefit from FES in further improving limb function, balance and muscle strength. We are excited to see the added benefits this technology will bring to patients across the continuum of care.”

Ekso Indego Therapy with FES offers ten channels of electrical stimulation, which can be individually connected to a selection of muscle groups, including quadriceps, hamstrings, gluteus maximus, tibialis anterior, gastrocnemius, trunk flexors and trunk extensors. Ekso Indego Therapy with FES will automatically adapt timing of stimulation to match a patient’s speed in motion+ and advanced gait programs, and each of the ten FES channels may be customized, allowing for individualized user settings and therapy programs.

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

