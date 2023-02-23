Talkspace to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.



About Talkspace

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall healthcare and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 92 million lives at December 31, 2022, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

