San Antonio Workers Find Flexible Work Opportunities in City's Expanding Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the San Antonio area looking to earn higher wages.

In San Antonio, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $18.95 per hour, more than double the local minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. That steep increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation.

The announcement comes amid a recent report which predicts San Antonio's economy will outperform many other large cities in 2023, ranking the area fifth among America's fastest growers. As businesses grow as a result and look for qualified hourly workers, Instawork users can now take advantage of the increased demand for their skills and earn higher wages by creating a profile on the app and finding work opportunities across the San Antonio metro area.

"San Antonio is booming and so are thousands of local businesses," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "This presents the perfect opportunity for local workers to increase their income while having a say in when, where, and how they want to work."

More than 13,000 people in San Antonio have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. Common roles for Instawork in San Antonio include line cook, general labor, prep cook, and event server positions. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Businesses across the Lone Star State that rely on Instawork range from nationally recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the state's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. They have easy access to quality, reliable workers following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people joined the app ahead of last year's busy holiday season.

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

