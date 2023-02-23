Burgeoning Targeted Advertising Trends to Drive IP Geo-location Past US$ 6,240.4 Million by 2032 | Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IP geo-location market research study from Fact.MR offers a complete analysis of the leading market segments in terms of solution, API packages, module, enterprise size, application, and region. It also provides comprehensive information on significant players and the main tactics employed to gain a competitive edge.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global IP geo-location market was valued at US$ 2,255.5 million in 2022. It is likely to register acceleration at a 10.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Sales in the IP geo-location market are expected to surpass US$ 6,240.4 million in 2032.

In recent years, there has been a massive surge in the rate of people using smartphones and other mobile devices. As a result, there is an increasing need to accurately identify the geographical location of users to improve services and targeted advertising. This has led to a rise in demand for IP geo-location services, which help to identify the physical location of users based on their IP addresses.

These days, 97% of Americans have a cellphone of some form. Now, 85% of Americans own a smartphone, up from just 35% in the Pew Research Center's 2011 first study on smartphone ownership.

As companies continue to adopt digitalization and automation, IP geo-location services are becoming increasingly important. Companies require accurate IP geo-location in order to keep up with the rapidly changing digital landscape.

IP geo-location can help companies track their users’ locations, which is vital for understanding customer behaviour and targeting them with appropriate content. It also allows companies to protect their networks from malicious activity, such as cyber-attacks and data breaches. IP geo-location can also protect against fraud, monitor online compliance, and analyse customer patterns for marketing and advertising purposes.



For Critical Insights on this Market, Get FREE Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4703

The global IP geo-location market is projected to be dominated by location module in the coming years. The popularity of location module stems from the increasing demand for accuracy and precision when it comes to mapping out a user's location. By having a location module in place, businesses are able to pinpoint a user's exact position, enabling them to deliver more targeted and personalized services.

The demand for IP geo-location is set to surge in North America. Factors such as rising inclination towards smartphones, growing usage of automation and digitalization, and the increased use of the Internet of Things (IoT) are fueling the regional market.

North America market is likely to outperform other regional industries due to its sophisticated technological infrastructure and developed economy. The presence of key players such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft in this region is also playing a prominent role in driving market expansion.

Key Takeaways:

North America is likely to account for a 25% share in the global IP geo-location market.

North America market is set to garner a value of US$ 569.2 million between 2023 and 2033.

Europe market for IP geo-location is slated to reach US$ 362.8 million from 2023 to 2033 with a 16.1% share in the global industry.

China is poised to reach US$ 196.4 million in 2033 with a 33.1% share in the global market.

By solution, cloud based solution is predicted to hold 79.7% shares in the global IP geo-location market.

The target advertisement segment is expected to accelerate from US$ 1,411.4 million to US$ 3,929.6 million by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

The telecom industry's adoption of technology innovation should increase demand for IP geolocation in the years ahead.

The need for IP geo-location is projected to increase as machine learning (ML) algorithms are increasingly used.

Companies may cater their website content to visitors from a certain continent, county, or city by leveraging internet protocol (IP) to geolocation data.



Restraints:

Using virtual private network (VPN) services is likely to increase security by 4 to 5 levels, which would stop the spread of IP geo-location.

At least four satellites are required for global positioning system (GPS) devices to receive signals.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4703

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers are investing heavily in research & development to develop IP geolocation solutions that can be customized according to user requirements. Manufacturers are also actively collaborating with other players in the market to bring innovative solutions to the market. These strategies help manufacturers to stay ahead of the competition and become leaders in the industry.

For instance,

In February 2022, AWS offered geolocation enrichment for Amazon fraud detection models, which measures the distance between an event's IP address, billing address, and delivery address automatically. This aids in the prevention of additional fraud, particularly when a user tries to open an account using another person's data or conduct a transaction using another person's credit card.

In December 2022, Regulatory Compliance IP Data Feeds became a part of the WhoisXML API's IP intelligence and were accessible as distinct IP geolocation and IP netblocks files. These data streams are filtered so they only contain ownership and IP geolocation information for IP addresses that originate from authorized or prohibited places as defined by various regulatory agencies.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent VitalQIP

Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack)

Azure Maps

BigDataCloud Pty Ltd

BlueCat IPAM

BT Diamond IP

Digital Element, Inc.

EI Toro

Eris Networks SAS (db-ip.com)

Geobyte

GeoSurf

GestioIP

Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com)

IDB LLC (ipinfo.io)

Infoblox Trinzic

IPinfo.io

KickFire

Kloudend, Inc (Ipapi)

LizardSystems Network Scanner

Loqate (GBG Matchcode360)

MaxMind, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Solarwinds IP Address Tracker



More Valuable Insights on IP Geo-Location Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global IP geo-location market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of IP geo-location through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Solution:

Software/Tolls Cloud-based On-premise

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application Programming Interface (API) Packages:

Basic API Package

Core API Package

Extended IP Geolocation API



By Module:

Location Module

Currency Module

Time Zone Module

Connection Module

Security Module



By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Content Personalization

Fraud Detection

Ad Targeting

Traffic Analysis

Compliance

Geo-Targeting

Geo-Fencing

Digital Rights Management

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of this Premium Report!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4703

Key Questions Covered in the IP Geo-Location Market Report

What is the projected value of the IP geo-location market in 2022?

At what rate will the global IP geo-location market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in IP geo-location market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global IP geo-location market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the IP geo-location market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the IP geo-location market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Technology Domain

Location Analytics Market: As per Fact.MR, the global location analytics market is expected to expand at 14.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. The revenue generated is poised to reach US$ 66.5 billion in 2032 from US$ 17.9 billion in 2022. Increasing usage of internet of things due to digitalization is slated to fuel market acceleration.

Location Intelligence Market: The global location intelligence market is slated to expand from US$ 19.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 79.8 billion in 2032. It is slated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2033. Rising inclination towards smartphone is set to drive market expansion.

IP Telephony Market: As per Fact.MR, the global IP telephony market is poised to reach US$ 109.6 billion in 2032 and accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032. Internet of things coupled with the IP telephony is anticipated to boost the market.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email: shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com