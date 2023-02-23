BairesDev Recognized Among Best Outsourcing Firms by IAOP

Mountain View, CA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a leading nearshore software solutions company, was included in the 17th edition of The Global Outsourcing 100® list published by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). The award highlights BairesDev's ability to create value for clients, its innovative software solutions and programs, and its 2022 corporate social responsibility results. The award’s rigorous scoring methodology includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in outsourcing services. Past honorees include industry giants such as Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, and EY.

"We are honored to be included in The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100®. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our team", said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s CEO and co-founder. "We are committed to making a lasting impact in the industry, creating value for our clients, and providing opportunities to talented people in more than 50 countries around the world."

In 2022, BairesDev added 227 clients in the US alone, from Fortune 500 companies to startups, and reported a 71% increase in annual revenue. The company increased its investment in research and development by 115% in 2022 compared to 2021, underscoring its commitment to developing new tools to drive continued growth and client satisfaction. Additionally, the organization's corporate social responsibility investments increased by 73% from 2021 to 2022, focused on closing the digital gap and supporting professionals from underrepresented minorities interested in pursuing careers in tech.

"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® for striving to excel, investing in their partnerships, and innovating in unprecedented times," said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. "The tenacity and leadership demonstrated in creating robust client experiences are to be applauded.”

Co-founded in 2009 by engineers Paul Azorin and De Marco, BairesDev is one of the world's fastest-growing software solutions companies. The company’s fully remote team is made up of over 4,000 highly vetted professionals based in more than 50 countries around the world. BairesDev builds a team of the best-qualified engineers who rapidly and efficiently deliver technology solutions and value to clients.

About BairesDev

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world's largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev's 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries. Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com. Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org