mophie introduces three portable power banks, including the 27K mAh powerstation pro AC that can charge laptops

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today announced three additions to its powerstation lineup of portable power, each designed to charge popular smartphones and mobile devices with convenience and ease.



“As a leader in portable power, we recognize people’s need to power more of the digital devices that keep them connected,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “As consumer habits evolve, mophie adapts to deliver the most advanced charging solutions that are safe, convenient, fast, and efficient.”

The new mophie powerstation lineup includes:

Powerstation ($49.95) – The mophie powerstation provides fast, portable power for your digital devices. Its USB-C PD port puts out up to 20W of fast-charging power. It also has two USB-A ports, so you can charge three devices at once. The compact powerstation contains an internal 10,000 mAh battery with the capacity to meet the demands of your day.

Charge Three Devices at Once: Charge three devices at once with the USB-C PD port and two USB-A ports. 1

: The USB-C port delivers up to 20W of power. Get up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes on an iPhone. Up to 15W Combined Output: When the 2 USB-A ports and the USB-C port are used simultaneously, the powerstation provides a combined output of up to 15W. 1

The powerstation can provide an iPhone with up to two full charges. Contains a 10,000 mAh Internal Battery: The powerstation offers plenty of capacity to help meet the demands of your day.



Powerstation XL ($59.95) – Never get caught with low battery again. Recharge your phone in record time with powerstation XL’s fast 20W USB-C PD output. Charge two additional devices at once using the dual USB-A ports. The compact powerstation XL contains an internal 20,000 mAh battery with the capacity to meet the demands of your day. So, slip it in your bag to keep your digital devices fully charged while you’re on-the-go.

Charge Three Devices at Once: Charge three devices at once with the USB-C PD port and two USB-A ports. 1

: The USB-C port delivers up to 20W of power. Get up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes on an iPhone. Up to 15W Combined Output: When the two USB-A ports and the USB-C port are used simultaneously, the powerstation provides a combined output of up to 15W. 1

The powerstation XL can provide an iPhone with up to four full charges. Contains a 20,000 mAh Internal Battery: The powerstation XL offers plenty of capacity to help meet the demands of your day.



Powerstation Pro AC ($199.95) – The powerstation pro AC is your ultimate power solution for all your devices. Access up to 130W of combined power from four ports—AC, USB-C, USB-C, and USB-A. Charge multiple devices at once like your iPad, laptop, phone, camera batteries, or electrical devices like a fan. The USB-C PD port provides fast-charging power. Tuck the powerstation pro AC in your bag, or use the carry strap, so you’ve got loads of back-up power wherever you go.

Charge Four Devices at Once: The powerstation pro has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an AC port, so you can charge up to four devices at once. 4

The powerstation pro has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an AC port, so you can charge up to four devices at once. 100W AC Output: All that power lets you charge your power-hungry devices, including a laptop.

All that power lets you charge your power-hungry devices, including a laptop. Up to 5 Full Phone Charges: The powerstation pro AC can provide an iPhone with up to five full charges. 3

Get up to 50% battery on an iPhone in just 30 minutes. Contains a 27,000 mAh Internal Battery: The powerstation pro AC has the capacity to meet your day's demands, including charging your laptop.

The powerstation pro AC has the capacity to meet your day's demands, including charging your laptop. Premium Aluminum Construction: The high-quality design has an attractive, bead-blasted finish.

The high-quality design has an attractive, bead-blasted finish. USB-C to USB-C Cable Included: Everything you need to start charging right out of the box is included.



Each powerstation incorporates external plastics made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics.

Availability:

The mophie powerstation, powerstation XL, and powerstation Pro AC are available today on mophie.com and at Verizon, AT&T, and Best Buy retail stores nationwide. Each powerstation includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.5

1 Two USB-A ports up to 18W, USB-C port up to 20W, multiple devices up to 15W shared output. Actual output and resulting charge speed will vary by the type and number of ports used simultaneously from 15W-20W.

2 Based on a 30-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone 13 Pro using a Power Deliver (PD) charger and an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable versus a 5W in-box charger.

3 Extra hours of usage/additional full charges are estimates calculated using the stated mAh capacity of the internal power bank battery and the mAh battery capacity of an iPhone 13 Pro. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

4 AC port up to 100W, USB-C PD #1 up to 60W, USB-C PD #2 up to 20W, USB-A up to 20W, multiple devices up to 140W shared output. Actual output and resulting charge speed will vary by the type and number of ports used simultaneously from 20W-140W.

5 ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

Apple, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e900e23-1ade-4825-a8f8-4526726d1777