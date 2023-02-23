NV5 Acquires Axim Geospatial, a Leading Provider of Geospatial Solutions to Support Defense and Utilities

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Axim Geospatial (“Axim”). Axim expands NV5’s capabilities in the federal defense and intelligence sectors and strengthens NV5’s leadership position in geospatial utility solutions. Axim’s industry-leading enterprise geographic information systems (GIS) also strengthen NV5’s GIS capabilities through cloud managed services, delivering secure and scalable offerings to meet the growing need for GIS data and analytics.



Headquartered in Wisconsin, Axim’s 340 employees operate out of four offices and have delivered geospatial services in 180 countries and seven continents. Axim utilizes over 200 proprietary geospatial survey and mapping tools to support repeatable, scalable, and efficient geospatial data production and presents opportunities for synergies associated with NV5’s high-altitude data acquisition capabilities. Axim offers four geospatial delivery models, including Survey and Mapping, Enterprise GIS and Cloud Services, Critical Infrastructure and Security, and Business Solutions and Analytics to deliver customized solutions to meet clients’ critical business challenges.

“Since first entering the geospatial market in 2017, NV5 has expanded its capabilities in geospatial data analytics, subscription-based geospatial software, SaaS service models, and proprietary, tech-enabled data acquisition to become the nation’s leading provider of geospatial data solutions,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The acquisitions of Axim and L3Harris’ commercial geospatial technology and software business have made NV5 the leader in geospatial solutions for the defense and intelligence community and strengthened NV5’s existing federal geospatial team.”

“Axim Geospatial is proud to join NV5. Our mission has been to use geospatial solutions to make the world a smarter, safer, and better place to live, and as a part of NV5 we can accelerate that mission,” said Dave Hart, Founder and CEO of Axim Geospatial.

About Axim Geospatial

Axim uses its geospatial expertise to provide clarity and solutions to help customers solve the world’s national security, infrastructure, and environmental problems. Axim provides end-to-end geospatial services and solutions throughout the U.S. through core competencies that include big data services, geomatics, business solutions, cloud services, infrastructure security, analytics, and professional services. Axim serves customers in the national, state, and local government, defense and intelligence, infrastructure, energy, commercial, and environmental sectors.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com