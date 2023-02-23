Microbot Medical’s Remote Controller for the LIBERTY® Robotic System Receives Design Patent Allowance in Japan

Allows Endovascular Procedure to be Performed from the Cath-Lab Control Room, Potentially Minimizing Radiation Exposure and Reducing Physical Strain for the Healthcare Providers



Design Patent Complements Existing U.S. and European Design Patents as Feedback During Recent Meetings Continues to Support a Positive User Experience

HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), announced that Japan is the most recent global jurisdiction to recognize the unique interface design of the LIBERTY® Robotic System’s remote controller. The design patent, which was issued by the Japan Patent Office (JPO), complements similar design patent allowances in the U.S. and Europe, further strengthening the Company’s global intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

“We believe the ability to perform an endovascular procedure remotely, while reducing radiation exposure and the physical strain due to wearing a lead vest for an extensive period of time, is a major benefit to the physician and patients,” commented Dr. Eyal Morag, Chief Medical Officer. “By eliminating these issues, it allows the healthcare provider to better focus on delivering the best patient care to achieve better outcomes.”

During the recent pivotal animal study, as well as other physician-sponsored lab sessions with multiple Key Opinion Leaders in Europe and the Americas, when using the LIBERTY Robotic System physicians were given the option to use the remote-controlled activation from the safety and convenience of the cath-lab control room.

“The R&D team spent a considerable amount of time designing the remote controller for the LIBERTY Robotic System and the recognition by Japan, along with other jurisdictions, proves that the design is unique and innovative,” commented Simon Sharon, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer. “We developed a controller that is ergonomic, and we believe is ready to meet the demands of the interventional radiologist community, aimed to allow users to perform procedures, safely and away from the radiation source.”

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

