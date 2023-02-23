LPGA, Pacira BioSciences Partner to Raise Awareness of Non-Opioid Pain Management Solutions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: PCRX), a company committed to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced today a multi-year sponsorship that makes Pacira’s iovera° — a handheld medical device that provides non-medicated pain control by applying cold therapy to a specific nerve to interrupt its ability to transmit a pain signal — the Official Non-Opioid Pain Management Partner of the LPGA.



In addition, Pacira will serve as the official sponsor of the LPGA’s fitness trailer. LPGA’s Medical Director Dr. Thomas Bruce will also make information on non-opioid offerings available to LPGA players.

“We’re working to educate our players so that they can maintain their health and wellbeing and perform at their best every day,” said Dr. Thomas. “By partnering with Pacira, we can provide our players with even more information to better support them as they continue to pursue their dreams on the golf course.”

The sponsorship will aim to draw attention to the role non-opioid pain management options can play in curbing the U.S. opioid epidemic. Pacira will host initiatives at various LPGA tournaments throughout the season to drive awareness and education on the availability of non-opioid interventions.

“Our partnership with the LPGA offers us the unique opportunity to educate the golf community at large about the importance of non-opioid options available to treat pain along the care continuum from initial injury, pain progression, and even surgical intervention when necessary,” said Dave Stack, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. “We are honored to partner with the LPGA in support of pain management education, and awareness of the role analgesic alternatives like ioveraº can play in the overall need for opioids.”

Additionally, throughout September, which is nationally recognized as Opioid Awareness Month, spectators can expect to see Pacira at LPGA events distributing purple ribbons and encouraging fans to wear purple, bringing further public attention to the crisis.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting, local analgesia currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular, injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About iovera°®

The iovera° system is used to destroy tissue during surgical procedures by applying freezing cold. It can also be used to produce lesions in peripheral nervous tissue by the application of cold to the selected site for the blocking of pain. It is also indicated for the relief of pain and symptoms associated with osteoarthritis of the knee for up to 90 days. In one study, the majority of the patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee experienced pain and system relief beyond 150 days. The iovera° system’s “1×90” Smart Tip configuration (indicating one needle which is 90 mm long) can also facilitate target nerve location by conducting electrical nerve stimulation from a separate nerve stimulator. The iovera° system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue. Additional information is available at www.iovera.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.