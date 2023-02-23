Worksport Subsidiary Terravis Energy Completes Commercial Installations of Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations

West Seneca, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) subsidiary, Terravis Energy, Inc. (the “Company” or “Terravis Energy”), is pleased to announce that installation of its proprietary electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations--that began in January 2023 with two direct current (DC) fast chargers at Worksport’s West Seneca, NY factory--is now completed.



Each station’s initial two charge points are rated at 120 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and equipped with two CCS1 connectors (Combined Charging Standard: A standard for charging electric vehicles that uses Combo 1 or Combo 2 connectors to provide power at up to 350 kilowatts), also known as pistols. The Company is planning installations of additional DC fast chargers in the near future as well, rated at a minimum of 240 kWh.

Lorenzo Rossi, Terravis Energy’s CEO, provided the following insights: “Our EV fast charger design will compete with the best in the market because of its advanced technology and superior engineering. Our EV chargers will be equipped with a high-power charging system, capable of providing fast-charging speeds of up to 280 kWh, allowing for a quick and efficient charging process, and feature advanced energy management capabilities that optimize energy usage for cost savings. Additionally, the EV chargers are equipped with advanced safety features, such as overcurrent and overheating protection, to ensure the safety of both the vehicle and the user.”

Deployment of these production-level EV fast charging systems will showcase their modular features that are planned to provide EV drivers with real-time analytic information on a crisp seven-inch LCD and intelligent network communication capabilities, including Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, RFID/NFC, and cellular connectivity. Their user-friendly navigation within a human-machine interface, power supply safety system, and waterproof & dustproof technology, with a robust and weather-resistant enclosure, will provide welcoming customer experiences.

“Overall, we believe that our EV charging solutions are among the best in the market because of their advanced technology, superior engineering, considerate safety features, and user-friendly interfaces, as well as their capabilities to integrate with other systems and sustainable energy sources. They are intended to provide reliable, efficient, and safe fast-charging experiences for electric vehicle owners,” added Lorenzo Rossi.

Further details will be available for reference on www.terravisenergy.com.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com .

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of Worksport Ltd., designs, develops, and manufactures clean energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the Company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. Their proprietary EV fast charging systems contribute to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and utilize green hydrogen energy, a renewable resource having only water as a by-product when processed in a proton exchange membrane (“PEM”) fuel cell.

The Company foresees the future of EV charging markets and sustainable energy markets expanding at great scale through multiple lenses. Terravis Energy provides solutions in these markets, including its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform, TerravisV180 DC fast charger, TerravisV240 DC fast charger, Terravis Nanogrid™ systems, Terravis Microgrid™ system, Terravis Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”), and Terravis Power Guardian™ platform.

For more information, please visit www.terravisenergy.com.

