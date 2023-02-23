Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.9 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The global pharmaceutical excipients market is driven by the increasing popularity of strong oral pharmaceutical drugs and the development of novel therapeutics by the upsurge in the number of pharmaceutical companies. The use of nanotechnology in improving drug formulation and excipients has led to the development of tablets with nanotechnology-based coatings, nano-determined liposomes, and vaccines.
Key Market Insights
- As per the product outlook, the organic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the functionality outlook, the binders segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].
- Eastman Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Roquette, JRS Pharma, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Lubrizol Corporation, among others, are some of the top key players in the pharmaceutical excipient market
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Organic
- Inorganic
Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Fillers and Diluents
- Binders
- Coatings
- Flavoring Agents
- Disintegrants
- Colorants
- Others
Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Oral Formulations
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Liquid Formulation
- Parenteral Formulation
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
