Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.9 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The global pharmaceutical excipients market is driven by the increasing popularity of strong oral pharmaceutical drugs and the development of novel therapeutics by the upsurge in the number of pharmaceutical companies. The use of nanotechnology in improving drug formulation and excipients has led to the development of tablets with nanotechnology-based coatings, nano-determined liposomes, and vaccines.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the product outlook, the organic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the functionality outlook, the binders segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].

Eastman Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Roquette, JRS Pharma, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Lubrizol Corporation, among others, are some of the top key players in the pharmaceutical excipient market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/pharmaceutical-excipient-market-3880

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Organic

Inorganic

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Fillers and Diluents

Binders

Coatings

Flavoring Agents

Disintegrants

Colorants

Others





Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oral Formulations

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid Formulation

Parenteral Formulation





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com