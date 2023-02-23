Semiconductor Foundry Market is Anticipated to Attain a Value of USD 185.98 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 6.62% During 2022-2030; Increasing Demand for Integrated Circuits and Electronic Devices to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semiconductor foundry market in the Asia Pacific region gained the largest market share in 2021 and is predicted to attain the maximum market share during the forecast period as well. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing sales and manufacturing of electronic devices in the region. Also, government assistance for the development of semiconductor technology from a number of nations is advancing the industry and fueling the growth of the Semiconductor Foundry Market.

As per the recent report from SkyQuest, the semiconductor foundry market gained a revenue of 104.34 billion in 2021 and it is predicted to attain a revenue of 185.98 billion by the end of 2030. One of the key drivers propelling market expansion is the rising demand for integrated circuits (ICs) for usage in automobiles, electronic products, hospital instruments, heavy weaponry, smart home devices, and smartphones. India sold 601 million smartphones as of July 2022, making them one of the most popular goods there. The value of the entire Indian electronics industry's production was projected to be half a trillion USD in the fiscal year 2021.

A semiconductor manufacturing plant, also known as a fab or foundry in the microelectronics sector, is a factory that produces electronics like integrated circuits. For fabs to operate, numerous pricey gadgets are needed. The clean room, which is at the center of a fabrication facility, is where all dust is managed to be complete. To enable machine alignment at the nanoscale scale, the sterile room must also be kept within precise temperature and humidity ranges and be vibration-damped.

Prominent Players in Semiconductor Foundry Market

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited

Global Foundries

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Samsung Group

Dongbu HiTek

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

STMicroelectronics and TowerJazz

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Silicon Labs

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor

Communication Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Its Increasing Penetration of the Internet

The communication segment dominated the market in 2021 and it is predicted to keep doing so during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the significant shift in consumers’ preference for handsets and the rising need for effective communication channels. The establishment of Mobile Number Portability (MNP), expanding 3G and 4G coverage, cheap pricing, increased accessibility, favorable regulatory conditions, and shifting customer consumption patterns are the main drivers of the industry's growth.

The semiconductor foundry market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to lead the market by gaining the maximum market share during the forecast period. The growing demand for IoTs and ICs in automobiles, the rising need for electronic devices, expanding telecommunication sector, growing investment in the telecommunication sector, and the prominent presence of key market players in the region are predicted to boost the market growth in the region over the upcoming years.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that India is currently the second-largest telecom market in the world with 1.2 billion users, and it has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. From 2014 and 2021, FDI in the telecom sector surged by 150.2%, from $ 8.31 billion to $ 20.71 billion. Many companies that offer telecom services and telecom infrastructure, such as Basic Cellular, Universal Access Services, and Commercial V-Sat, have made investments in the sector.

Automotive Segment to Gain Notable Market Share Thanks to Increasing Usage of Silicon Chips

The semiconductor foundry market is bifurcated based on application segment into consumer electronics and communication, automotive, industrial, HPC, and other applications. Out of these, the automotive segment is estimated to gain notable market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of IoT and ICs, the rising usage of silicon chips in the manufacturing of automobiles, and the growing sales and manufacturing of automobiles across the globe. SkyQuest noted that modern technologically advanced vehicles use around 2500~3000 silicon chips.

Moreover, the semiconductor foundry market in North America region is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for the semiconductor is anticipated to increase due to the presence of significant photovoltaic cells manufacturers in the area. The development of the market will be aided by prominent automotive companies in the United States investing in electric and self-driving vehicles, which will increase demand for high-performance ICs. As a result, North American markets trail the Asia Pacific as the dominant force in the sector.

The market study on semiconductor foundry provides a thorough examination of the market's growth prospects, competitive environment, and geographical trends. The study offers a summary of the present and upcoming market aims and includes thorough primary and secondary research findings. Along with a competitor analysis split down by usage and kind, the information also includes a dashboard summary of the previous and current performance of important companies in the sector.

Key Developments in the Semiconductor Foundry Market

The creation of a USD 1 billion fund to aid initial start-ups and established businesses creating game-changing innovations for the foundry ecosystem was announced by Intel in February 2022. In an effort to fulfill the rising need for advanced semiconductor manufacturing on a worldwide scale, Intel recently unveiled IFS as a component of its IDM 2.0 strategy.

Ford announced in April 2022 that its Flat Rock assembly factory outside of Detroit would close due to a shortage of semiconductors. Moreover, General Motors disclosed that a significant pickup truck production facility closes to Fort Wayne, Indiana, would be closed for two weeks in April.

Sino Silicon Technology, a subsidiary of GlobalWafers, will pay RMB 100 million to acquire full control of Shanghai Sawyer Shenkai Technological Material. Building on its strong performance in silicon wafers and compound semiconductors, the acquisition will enable GlobalWafers to enter the oligopolistic LT/LN wafer market, pending approval from Crystalwise Technologies Inc.'s shareholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Semiconductor Foundry Market Research Report

What main variables significantly affect the competitiveness of the leading competitors in the global market?

What is the state of the semiconductor foundry market in terms of capacity and output right now?

What semiconductor foundry demand patterns may we anticipate for the foreseeable future?

What effects are innovations and tactical developments having on market expansion in the future?

