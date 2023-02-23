The Global Dental Compressors Market size is expected to reach $461.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Compressors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422359/?utm_source=GNW

It is a self-contained machine made up of one or more engines that generate air, a radiator that cools the air to assist the coalescing filter in removing moisture before the dryer, a drying system that removes any leftover moisture, and a tank to store compressed air until it is required.



Each component of a dental compressor is essential to the safe and effective operation of a dental office. Since it is sprayed directly into the patient’s mouth cavity, the compressor’s output must be of the highest quality and safety. The patient may breathe in air that is damp or contaminated for a variety of reasons. The best strategy to prevent wet or unclean air is to ensure that routine maintenance is carried out so that the dental air compressor can function at its highest level.



A dental air compressor is a compressor that has been specifically created for a dental or medical office. These dental air compressors power the most crucial equipment utilized in a dental office. The compressors are tightly monitored to stop patients from getting dangerous contaminations. This indicates that a lot of dental clinics use an oil-free compressor.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the majority of elective procedures being postponed, the introduction of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the dentistry market. Since dental care was seen as an optional and high-contact service, the majority of dentist offices were closed. The supply of medical supplies and the raw resources required to create them were hampered when several nations went into lockdown. The forced lockdowns that took place in the majority of the world’s nations had a significant negative impact on the supply chain. Several restrictions put in place by the government to stop the virus’s spread and public fear of infection have had an effect on the market as a whole.



Market Growth Factors



Reduces the risk of tooth decay



The ability of dental air compressors to lower the risk of tooth decay is one of their most significant advantages. This is because they aid in cleaning your teeth of plaque and germs. Plaque is the accumulation of food particles and germs along your gum line and teeth. It may result in oral health issues such as tooth decay, gum disease, and others. Dental air compressors can aid in enhancing the flow of moisture and oxygen into your teeth. This maintains their well-being and proper operation. They also aid in clearing your teeth of tartar accumulation. Your teeth’s surface develops a material called tartar, which may lead to tooth decay. The need for dental compressors will increase in the years to come as they aid in enhancing oral health.



The increasing number of dental conditions



The rapid rise in dental cavities, including tooth loss and caries, among individuals as a result of improper eating habits is one of the key drivers fueling the expansion of the dental compressor market. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), about 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral illnesses, with three out of every four of these individuals residing in middle-income nations. 514 million children worldwide suffer from primary tooth decay, whereas 2 billion adults are thought to have permanent tooth decay. As a result, dental compressors at dental clinics would become even more necessary.



Market Restraining Factors



Expensive dental equipment



The denture market has grown significantly during the last several decades. Customization, design, material, and other developments are all part of this evolution. These dental items are very expensive because of the labor-intensive production procedure and the high cost of the materials needed to produce dentures. People in poor nations are unable to invest in these dental operations due to the escalating expense of dental items. Over the forecast period, this would slow the market’s growth for dental compressors.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the dental compressors market is divided into lubricated and Oil-Free. The oil-free segment generated the highest revenue share in the Dental Compressors Market in 2021. One of the fundamental factors in these gadgets’ enormous market domination is their high durability and low maintenance needs. Furthermore, it is projected that widespread use of these devices in developing and emerging nations would spur growth throughout the course of the projection period. Throughout the projection period, it is predicted that dental oil-free compressors will gain market share.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the dental compressor market is classified into the membrane and desiccant-based. In 2021, the membrane-based segment accounted for the substantial revenue share in the market. Membrane dryers do this by enabling compressed air to pass across a membrane, which absorbs moisture. Due to their size, membrane dryers are advantageous since they may be installed closer to the location of use. These compressors have many benefits, including no moving parts, inexpensive installation and running costs, and the ability to operate in dangerous environments.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the dental compressors market is segmented into handpieces, scalers, chair valves, and others. The hand pieces segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2021. Its high use rates and the rising frequency of operations like tooth cleaning and tooth decay treatment are mostly to blame for its significant proportion. Growing utilization rates and the frequency of dental problems are anticipated to significantly contribute to segmental expansion, which would be advantageous for the market.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the dental compressors market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region held the largest revenue share in the dental compressors market in 2021. This is because of its sophisticated healthcare system and significantly greater healthcare expenditure levels compared to wealthy nations. The market in the area is also predicted to expand as patient awareness rises. Additionally, since there are already established businesses in the region, it is anticipated that the industry in the United States will expand in the near future. Major companies’ strategic moves have boosted the market’s growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Quincy Compressor (Atlas Copco AB), Midmark Corporation, DENTALEZ, Inc., DÜRR DENTAL SE, METASYS Medizintechnik GmbH, Alliage Global, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, General Air Products, Aixin Medical Equipment Co., and Foshan Core Deep Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.



