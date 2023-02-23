Anesthetics Global Market Report 2023 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, B. Braun Melsungen, AbbVie, Hospira, Aspen, BoehringerIngelheim International and Eisai

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthetics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anesthetics market will grow from $9.97 billion in 2022 to $10.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The anesthetics market is expected to grow to $12.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The anesthetics market consists of sales of isoflurane, desflurane, sevoflurane, and nitrous oxide. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anesthetics refer to any refer to any substance, including pain, that causes a local or widespread lack of sensation. Anesthesia suppresses reactions to sensory input by acting on the brain or peripheral nervous system. These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia.



North America is the largest region in the anesthetics market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anesthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of anesthetics are general anesthetics and local anesthetics. A medically induced coma with a lack of defensive reflexes is known as general anesthesia. It is caused by the injection of one or more general anesthetic drugs. The different routes of administration include Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs, Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs, and Topical Anaesthesia Drugs and are used in various applications such as General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Dental Surgeries, and Other Applications.



The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures. This rise is mainly due to increasing incidents of injuries and accidents that require surgeries. For example, according to WHO's Global status report on road safety, the number of road accidents reached 1.35 million, with approximately 64 deaths for every 100,000 vehicles.



Stringent guidelines and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies are one the important restraints for the anesthetics market. These guidelines include conducting clinical trials of newly developed drugs, standards related to patient safety, and monitoring of patients under anesthesia.

Complying with these guidelines and getting regulatory approvals consumes a lot of time and negatively impacts the growth of the anesthetics market. For example, the American Society of Anesthesiologists imposes various standards that apply to anesthesia care and monitoring of patients including standards for pre-, basic- and post-anesthesia care and monitoring.



Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market. This is mainly due to the high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered a time and cost-effective methods.

Some of the notable acquisitions in recent years include the acquisition ofFDHSAnesthesia LLC by CRH Medical Corporation in 2020 , the acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million, the acquisition of GSK's anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion.



The countries covered in the anesthetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

