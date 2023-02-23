The Global Defense Cyber Security Market size is expected to reach $33.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defense Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Type, By Offering, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422353/?utm_source=GNW





Presently, cyber threats are more persistent, smarter and concentrated on high-value assets, which have increased the demand for a strong and high-tech cyber security system for defense industry. Furthermore, the growing risk of the cyber threat to critical infrastructures by criminal organizations and the technological enhancement in the cyber security industry is the major driving factor in its increased utilization throughout defense organizations.



A more connected defense & intelligence world would ensure that the soldiers get information with precision and in less time. But increased connectivity also means more ways for cyberattacks, data leaks, and other breaches in IT (information & technology) security. This remains the issue at the crux of modern cybersecurity problems. However, technological developments would give organizations more techniques and tools to protect themselves from any significant cyberattack on their networks. Various cybersecurity companies are introducing new and enhanced products which can aid cybersecurity professionals in defending legacy and cloud networks, which can help the defense forces to work soundly while keeping their networks safe.



COVID-19 Impact



Organizations are speeding up their digital transformation and cyber security as much of the work starts to get online. With this, the operational, legal, reputational, and compliance implications would be significant if the cybersecurity risk is neglected. Out of these organizations, defense is among the top most sector to adopt cyber security solutions to safeguard their confidential data from cyberattacks. Many governments have increased funding for adopting cyber security in the military, which aids the government & military in blocking any upcoming threats and sharing intelligence about the cyber activity. The defense’s increasing adoption of cyber security to secure their database and information has propelled the market growth during the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Rising IT expenditure for defense



Defense IT expenses are on the surge across many developed nations. The growth of IT software, hardware, and services has implemented several changes in the defense sector, including live combat surveillance, superiority in air & space, smart weapons and battlefield management in network-centric environments, and force multipliers-related software. In addition, implementing IT solutions has become significant in defense operations due to the increasing evolution in the type and occurrence of attacks globally.



The rapidly increasing usage of autonomous aircraft



The rising number of artificial intelligence applications in aircraft may require reliable and high-tech defence cyber security solutions. New technological advancements like the maintenance capability are used to defend the aircraft’s onboard systems from cyber-attacks. These new systems aid in increasing the aircraft defence against cyber threats and give the flight-critical abilities to verify and install multiple software and mission data files onto the aircraft. This development of autonomous aircraft to protect them from cyberattack and ensures their proper operation while being efficient by the military is expected to boost the defence cybersecurity market’s growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Less awareness regarding cybersecurity



Against any intrusion by offenders, criminals, or antagonistic countries, the government workforce is the first line of defence. The internet has made it easier for the antagonist to attack any department, municipality, agency, or department of any nation. Nations with IT technology are easily targeted for malware infections or ransomware attacks. That is why attacker targets under-prepared government bureaucrats with malware, email phishing scams, or stolen passwords to enter and steal confidential government data or lock up critical systems needed for the services and operations. For instance, phishing scams utilize fake emails or text messages to lure individuals into clicking on sketchy website links to steal personal information.



Deployment Outlook



By deployment, the defense cyber security market is classified into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment projected a prominent growth rate in the defense cybersecurity market in 2021. This is because cloud-based technology operates on remote system servers over the internet, which don’t require any dedicated server specialist for maintenance. The cloud-managed services are generally available as SaaS (security as a service) models with annual or monthly charges. These charges cover the monitoring, supervision of network servers, cloud storage for all data, backup recovery, system optimization, etc.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the defense cyber security market is divided into endpoint security, network security and content security. The endpoint security segment held the highest revenue share in the defense cyber security market in 2021. The growth is due to the increasing usage of behavioral and automation analysis for threat detection. These solutions are considered to be an essential asset of the defense sector. Also, many key players have started to invest heavily in these solutions. Hence, the rising investments, with the growing amount of data across different verticals within the defense sector have surged the segment’s market expansion in the forecasted period.



Offering Outlook



Based on offering, the defense cyber security market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment held the highest revenue share in the defense cyber security market in 2021. This is due to their assistance in identifying vulnerabilities, ensuring security, and closing protection gaps, which work efficiently to prevent any cyber breach. With cyber security, organizations attain a synergistic balance from all three facets of defense in depth strategy, which are operation, people, and technology. This would support the market expansion in this segment.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the defense cyber security market is segmented into military, public utilities, communication networks and others. The military segment dominated the defense cyber security market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because various defense groups can only operate efficiently if the information is shared securely. Using cyber security systems, the military can send messages, media, reports, and broadcasts while also being able to make secure calls. As a result, security officers may access needed information securely.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the defense cybersecurity market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region held the highest revenue share in the defense cyber security market in 2021. This is due to the robust presence of various market incumbents, combined with the region’s recent threats. The defense sector in many nations across the region are increasing their spending, which has surged the requirement for defense cyber security. As many developed countries depend on the internet for their daily work and various other operations, cybersecurity applications have increased and thereby boosted the market growth in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AT&T, Inc., Intel Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Defense Cyber Security Market. Companies such as Thales Group S.A., BAE Systems PLC, and IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in Defense Cyber Security Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group S.A., DXC Technology Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Corporation (Collins Aerospace), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Defense Cyber Security Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2022: Raytheon Technologies came into collaboration with Microsoft, a global IT technology company. This collaboration would aim to upgrade the aerospace and defense businesses employees with cloud-based tools, technologies, and platforms to increase collaboration, enhance operations and discover insights that propel larger value for customers.



Nov-2022: Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with Microsoft, a global Information technology company. This agreement would aim to help power the next generation of technology for the Department of Defense. The agreement would operate in four critical areas that include Classified Cloud Innovations, 5G.MIL Programs, and Digital Transformation.



Oct-2022: Cisco announced a partnership with DGC, a company engaged in offering cybersecurity solutions. Under this partnership, the latest cybersecurity package consists of a subset of managed security services that had been created to deliver critical data protection and risk detection abilities with the potential of coping with emerging complex cyber threats in the region.



Oct-2022: Thales announced a partnership with Monaco Cyber Sécurité, the security player in the principality. Through this partnership, Thales would bring cyber incident feedback to customers in the zone and beyond.



Jun-2022: BAE Systems teamed up with Clavister, a Europe-based cyber security specialist. This collaboration would aim to enhance the cyber security of its CV90 IFV solution. Additionally, BAE Systems and Clavister integrated its battle-proven technology and years of specialization in cyber security with the new European research and developments in AI technology.



Mar-2022: Lockheed Martin teamed up with SpiderOak Mission Systems, a U.S.-based software company that creates cybersecurity products and solutions. In this collaboration, both collaborations are developing and testing a zero-trust cybersecurity platform to secure data in the space data supply chain.



Feb-2022: Northrop Grumman Corporation came into an agreement with Echodyne, the radar platform company. In this Agreement, the companies would work to determinate additional applications for Echodyne’s line of commercially advanced radars.



Jan-2022: IBM partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). In this partnership, IBM would participate as an Alliance partner in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative and its critical mission to build a coordinated and collective defense against cybercrime.



Dec-2021: IBM formed a partnership with Du, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company. Under this partnership, Du would leverage IBM’s security software and solutions across its Digital Trust portfolio and it’s Cyber Defense Centre.



Dec-2021: Thales partnered with Du, an Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company. The team-up would make sure the DU aligns with Thales’ technology to improve the du Cybersecurity Defense Centre and Digital Trust offering. Data breaches evolving in frequency across the digital landscape and regulatory needs mandating related compliance.



Oct-2021: Raytheon Technologies collaborated with IBM, a global hybrid cloud and AI and business services provider. In this collaboration, both companies would develop artificial intelligence, quantum, and cryptographic solutions for the intelligence, defense, and aerospace industries, consisting of the federal government. Moreover, with the combined expertise of IBM’s breakthrough commercial research with Raytheon Technologies’ research plus defense and aerospace expertise, both companies would be able to solve challenges.



Jan-2021: Thales signed an agreement with TT Electronics, a provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications. Under this agreement, both companies would allow the future development of operational technology-based cybersecurity research and initiatives. This agreement makes sure TT delivers an additional level of security assurance for its aerospace, medical, industrial, and defense customers who rely on Thales’ to produce highly complex systems.



Feb-2020: Raytheon Company collaborated with IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. a network security company that enables nations and enterprises to defend against emerging threats in real-time. The integrated solutions are created to be part of a combined defense portfolio for important infrastructure and national security systems and networks.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Oct-2022: BAE Systems unveiled the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), the latest version of maintenance ability that would decrease vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This latest version of the product would consist of cyber-hardened aircraft mission capabilities with an open system architecture that decreases lifecycle costs.



Nov-2021: AT&T introduced a combined, controlled cybersecurity solution to help U.S. Federal agencies upgrade and secure their IT infrastructure in compliance with TIC 3.0 cybersecurity guidance. AT&T Government trusted Internet integrates and provides fiber connectivity, security capabilities, and software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology through a single provider.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2022: Thales acquired S21sec, a European cybersecurity company based in Spain and Portugal, and Excellium, a European cybersecurity company based in Luxembourg and Belgium. Through this acquisition, Thales would add value to the company’s cyber solutions portfolio as well as make sure S21sec and Excellium customers from long-term continuity, improved high-performance solutions, and long-term continuity.



Jul-2022: Thales took over OneWelcome, a company involved in Customer Identity and Access Management. Under this acquisition, Thales would strengthen its leading place as a global cybersecurity player and a provider of trusted and secure digital identities.



Mar-2022: BAE Systems acquired Bohemia Interactive Simulations, a global software company at the forefront of simulation training solutions for military and civilian organizations. This acquisition would place BAE Systems to fulfill its customer’ evolving requirements in the quickly rising market for global military training and provide next-generation virtual systems to help the U.S. military and its allies successfully prepare for future scenarios.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2022: Thales expanded its business to Morocco by opening a Cyber Security Operations Center. This facility would offer real-time security against cyber-attacks in Morocco and across the African Continent. With this facility, Thales strengthen its position as a cybersecurity leader with the creation of the latest security operations center across the African continent.



Feb-2022: IBM opened a new cyber-security facility in Bengaluru, India. This expansion would address the issues of its clients across the Asia Pacific region and help enterprises plan for and manage the rising threat of cyberattacks to businesses. The Center would operate as a strategic hub for IBM’s cybersecurity activities in the region, consisting of IBM Research, IBM Garage, and IBM Consulting.



