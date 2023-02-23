The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422337/?utm_source=GNW

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) distraction, thoracic fixation, MF plate, bone graft substitute, and screw fixation are the primary products that are sold on the market for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment.



Other products include cranial flap fixation, temporomandibular joint replacement, CMF distraction, and cranial flap fixation. Cranial flap fixation is the act of fastening the flap using absorbable sutures and compressing the shims of bone closely into the surrounding kerf. This is done in order to prevent the flap from becoming loose. Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery, often known as CMF, is performed to treat both congenital and acquired diseases that affect the head and face.



CMF abnormalities are among the most difficult to treat surgically because of their complexity. The success of these operations is contingent not only on the technical facets of the procedure but also, to a greater degree, on the creation of a specific surgical strategy and relies on the equipment that is used throughout the procedure. Craniomaxillofacial surgery is one of the most frequent types of surgery performed on patients who need therapy for their facial or cranial bones as a result of any craniomaxillofacial injuries or other types of trauma fractures.



Most craniomaxillofacial procedures are performed as a result of injuries sustained in automobile collisions. The growth of the cranial flap fixing segment is being pushed by technical advancements, like the introduction of the titanium cranial attaching system, as well as increases in the effectiveness of device applications. In addition, there is a high probability that biodegradable implants made of polymers will rise in popularity in the near future.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The craniomaxillofacial procedures were first performed in a number of nations that were later deemed free of COVID. In addition, in the year 2020, a number of scheduled operations were postponed all across the globe owing to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus, which resulted in patients having a protracted wait for the resolution of their health difficulties. As a result, the widespread COVID pandemic had a negative impact on the expansion of the market, despite the fact that the craniomaxillofacial devices sector is expected to advance in the years to come.



Market Growth Factors



Increase in the number of people requiring treatment for maxillofacial fractures and injuries



It is anticipated that the rising incidence of face injuries and fractures will propel the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market in the years to come. Incidents like domestic accidents, motor vehicle accidents, work-related injuries, violent acts, and sports injuries, amongst others, are among the most significant causes that drive the occurrence of facial fractures. The majority of cases of maxillofacial trauma are caused by automobile collisions. Other causes include falls and sports injuries. Every year, the surge of non-fatal patients into healthcare institutions is driven mostly by traffic accidents.



Rising number of incidents caused by accidents all throughout the world



Accident rates are on the rise all around the globe as a direct result of rapid modernization, an increase in the usage of fast-moving cars, and an increase in the number of instances of drinking and driving. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the General Assembly of the United Nations has set the lofty goal of reducing the number of fatalities and injuries caused by road traffic accidents throughout the world by 50 percent by the year 2030. Injuries sustained in motor vehicle accidents are the main cause of mortality for children and young people between the ages of 5 and 29. Road traffic accidents are responsible for the deaths of around 1.3 million individuals every single year.



Market Restraining Factors



Insufficiency of qualified professionals



The persistent underinvestment of some nations in the education and training of health workers, as well as the incompatibility between education and employment strategies in relation to the requirements of health systems and the requirements of populations, are contributing factors to the ongoing shortages. Employees with a high level of expertise are required for the operation of sophisticated medical technologies and equipment. These workers must be competent enough to operate these technologies and devices in an effective way. Since there is currently a shortage of qualified workers throughout the globe, and since this trend is likely to continue in the coming years, the market is expected to see a fall.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is segmented into Cranial Flap Fixation, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement, CMF Distraction, Thoracic Fixation, Bone Graft Substitution, and CMF Plate & Screw Fixation. In 2021, the bone graft substitute segment garnered the substantial revenue share in the market. In cases of bone fusion and the restoration of bone defects, bone graft substitutes, or BGSs, are used. Because there is a scarcity of natural bone grafts as a result of the limited availability of donors, there has been an increase in the demand for bone graft replacements.



Material Outlook



Based on material, the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is classified into metal, bioabsorbable, and ceramics. In the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market in 2021, the bioabsorbable segment had a significant revenue proportion of the whole market. This is due to the reason that the use of these implants eliminates the possibility of needing a second operation, which is necessary for the event that metallic implants are used, and also allows for easier assimilation into the body system.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into Neurosurgery & ENT, Orthognathic & Dental Surgery, and Plastic Surgery. Within the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market in 2021, the orthognathic & dental surgery segment had the highest revenue share. It is because it is used extensively to treat a broad range of minor and severe bone and dental malformations. The reason for this widespread use is that it is so effective. It is an indisputable fact that over the history of medicine, the use of jaw surgery for reconstructive or therapeutic reasons has been prevalent.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the LAMEA region. In 2021, the North American region registered the maximum revenue share in the market. This is because technologically improved implants are now readily available, in addition to a rise in the number of Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) surgeries being performed. In addition, the existence of established medical facilities and a rise in people’s knowledge of the availability of deformity correction procedures are among the elements that have contributed to the remarkable development over the last few years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Renishaw PLC, Medartis AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Xilloc Medical B.V, Synimed, and KLS Martin Group.



