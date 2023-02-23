Growth Opportunities in Carbon Capture, Lidar, Electric Bikes, Wireless Charger, Fleet Management, Fuel Cells, Predictive Perception 2022

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Carbon Capture, Lidar, Electric Bikes, Wireless Charger, Fleet Management, Fuel Cells, Predictive Perception" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobility TOE focusses on innovations related to vehicle navigation automation solution, line of code intelligence technology, carbon capture, wireless charging, LiDAR technology, fleet management SaaS solution, predictive perception technology, and fuel cells
The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy).
Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors - seating and displays, advanced materials - as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention.
The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster.
The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Mobility
- Automation Solution Assists Rail Vehicle Navigation in a Complex Environment
- OTIV's Value Proposition
- OTIV - Investor Dashboard
- Line-of-code Intelligence Technology Aids Vehicle Software Development Process
- Aurora Labs' Value Proposition
- Aurora Labs - Investor Dashboard
- Carbon Capture Improves the Sustainability of Zero-emission Vehicles
- Eindhoven University of Technology's Value Proposition
- Wireless Charger that Fuels Electric Vehicles While in Motion
- Cornell University of Technology's Value Proposition
- LiDAR Technology for Autonomous Driving
- Hesai's Value Proposition
- Hesai - Investor Dashboard
- Fleet Management SaaS Solution for Vehicle Tracking Systems
- Vimcar's Value Proposition
- Vimcar - Investor Dashboard
- eBikes Aiding Pavement Detection and Smart Parking in Micromobility
- Dott's Value Proposition
- Dott - Investor Dashboard
- Predictive Perception Technology in the AV Industry
- BlueSpace.ai's Value Proposition
- BlueSpace.ai - Investor Dashboard
- Rotor Sails That Reduce Marine Fuel Usage And Emissions
- Norsepower - Value Proposition
- Norsepower - Investor Dashboard
- Fuel Cells that Eliminate Cargo Ship Emissions
- Boundary Layer Technologies - Value Proposition
- Boundary Layer Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Development Kit That Eliminates Radar and Lidar Adas
- Compound Eye - Value Proposition
- Compound Eye - Investor Dashboard
- Fuel Cells That Extend Auvs' Operating Range
- Cellula Robotics - Value Proposition
- Cellula Robotics - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aurora Labs
- BlueSpace.ai
- Boundary Layer Technologies
- Cellula Robotics
- Compound Eye
- Cornell University of Technology
- Dott
- Eindhoven University of Technology
- Hesai
- Norsepower
- OTIV
- Vimcar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8700un
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.