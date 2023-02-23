Innovations in Oil & Gas Asset Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Passive Fire Protection Coatings & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry 2022

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Oil & Gas Asset Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Passive Fire Protection Coatings & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of automated analytics platform and corrosion analysis software for effective oil and gas asset management. The TOE also covers innovations based on the utilization of stranded energy (Gas flaring) to power sustainable data centers used in the oil and gas industry. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of pipeline inspection, digital twins, and auditing software for the cost-efficient monitoring of the oil and gas pipelines. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of super-amphiphilic polymer and cellulose membranes for non-toxic and cost-effective oil spill remediation. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of computational models for the cost-effective storage of liquefied natural gas in large-scale facilities and the production of synthetic natural gas based on carbon capture and utilization technologies.

The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.

The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations in Oil & Gas Asset Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Passive Fire Protection Coatings in the Oil & Gas Industry

Automated Economic Analysis Platform That Aids Oil And Gas Asset Management

ComboCurve's Value Proposition

Combocurve - Investor Dashboard

Utilization of Stranded Energy (Gas Flaring) To Power Sustainable Data Centers

Crusoe Energy Systems' Value Proposition

Crusoe Energy Systems - Investor Dashboard

Platform Offering Continuous Monitoring to Control Industrial Emissions

Value Proposition - Aeromon Oy

Aeromon Oy - Investor Dashboard

Corrosion Analysis Software for Asset Integrity Management

Atrasim Technologies Inc.'s Value Proposition

Atrasim Technologies Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Oil and Gas Pipeline Inspection and Auditing Software

MonitorQA's Value Proposition

MonitorQA - Investor Dashboard

Digital Twins To Automate Pipeline Inspection and Operations

PipelineSentry - Value Proposition

PipelineSentry - Investor Dashboard

Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Coating for Downstream Oil & Gas Installations

Hempel A/S's Value Proposition

Hempel A/S: Investor Dashboard

Use of Super-amphiphilic Polymer Membranes for the Remediation of Oil Spills

Groningen University - Value Proposition

Biodegradable Cellulose Membranes for Effective Oil-Water Separation

Shanxi Institute - Value Proposition

Computational Model for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Storage That Saves Costs and Improves Safety

UTS's Value Proposition

Cost-effective Method to Produce Synthetic Natural Gas from Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

PNNL's Value Proposition

Catalytic Pyrolysis Process Upcycling Plastic Waste into Sustainable Fuel

California State Polytechnic University's Value Proposition

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aeromon Oy

Atrasim Technologies Inc.

California State Polytechnic University

Combocurve

Crusoe Energy Systems

Groningen University

Hempel A/S

MonitorQA

PipelineSentry

PNNL

Shanxi Institute

UTS

