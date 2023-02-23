The Global Corrugators Market size is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrugators Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Production Capacity, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422331/?utm_source=GNW

The inner liner, the medium sheet of paper (also called fluting), and the outer liner are all concurrently unrolled on the corrugator.



The fluting or wave formed on the medium sheet is specifically referred to as corrugation. For creating the corrugation, the sheet is hot pressed by moving it through the metal rolls with grooves. The paper’s fluted shape is achieved through this process. On one side, the flute tips are coated with starch. From the outer and inner sides, respectively, the outer liner and inner liner are adhered to the flute tips of the corrugated medium paper sheet. The so formed sheet that is called a flat board sheet.



A corrugated board has several qualities and attributes that can be measured. These are moisture content, edge crush test, burst strength, compression strength, flat crush test, bending resistance, impact resistance, cushioning, tear resistance, and grammage. The edge crush test calculates box compression strength and quantifies force per unit of width. The measurement units are KN/m or lb/inch. The pressure needed to rupture a corrugated sheet is known as the burst strength. It is expressed in lb/inch2 or KPa.



The box compression strength directly measures the effectiveness of corrugated boxes. The units are kgf or N. Flutes’ stiffness is measured by the flat crush test and expressed in KPa. The weight per square meter of any material is measured in grams. Anisotropic corrugated fiberboard has numerous highly directed features. For instance, depending on the angle to the flutes as well as the manufacturing machine direction, edge crush, tensile, bending stiffness, and surface properties vary.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent closure, the corrugators market suffered greatly. Food & beverage, supply chain & logistics, and other industries that use corrugators as a final product were also negatively impacted. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak halted the production of several goods for consumers of corrugated paperboard. As a result, the corrugators market has experienced much slower growth throughout the pandemic. The U.S., the UK, Germany, Italy, and China, who are all powerful manufacturing nations and were severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that halted demand for corrugators, were previously the significant sources of demand for corrugators.



Market Growth Factors



Growing demand for sustainability as a result of increasing environmental consciousness



By enacting stringent laws and regulations that encourage the use of recyclable paper-based products, organizations are anticipated to have a big impact on the industry. A key element of the environmental policy of "minimize, rework, and recycle" is recyclable packaging. It also represents a significant step toward packaging that is eco-friendlier. Since most single-use plastic goods are made using fossil fuels, there are more greenhouse gas emissions as a result. To protect the environment and promote sustainability, authorities in several nations have restricted or outright prohibited single-use plastic consumption. Hence, with the expansion of green initiatives across various industries, the corrugators market is anticipated to benefit in the coming years.



Increasing preference of consumers toward e-commerce



E-commerce gives customers various options for purchases and the ease of buying from home. This is driving more people to shop online, making the e-commerce industry one of the industries with the fastest growth rates worldwide. Corrugated packaging is used by well-known e-commerce companies like Alibaba, Amazon, and Flipkart to protect the contents from harm during delivery and shipment. Due to advancements in technology, corrugated packaging has witnessed a major increase in innovation in recent years. It will bolster the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Decrease in the supply of basic resources like paper



The pulp and paper industry, one of the biggest industrial sectors, has a tremendous effect on forests worldwide. This industry uses between 13 and 15 percent of the world’s total wood supply and is responsible for between 40 and 50 percent of all industrial wood supplied globally. Products made in this industry include tissue, glossy paper, paper-based packaging, office and catalog paper. Some of the world’s most environmentally significant places and species have suffered greatly due to the forest practices used by some pulp and paper firms. In addition, unsustainable pulp and paper industries have been linked to irresponsible plantation development, dissatisfaction in the community, and violations of human rights. Therefore, unfavorable regulatory environments are expected to impede the growth and development of the market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the corrugators market is categorized into automatic and manual. The automatic segment garnered the highest revenue share in the corrugators market in 2021. The automatic corrugator machines consist of those that run independently with little or no input from the operator. Businesses like heavy industries provide automatic corrugator machines and lines. Due to their autonomy, automatic corrugator machines have very high productivity. Additionally, the likelihood of user mistakes in the finished output is greatly reduced by eliminating human interaction.



Production Capacity Outlook



On the basis of production capacity, the corrugators market is divided into less than 10 ton, 11-50 ton, 51-100 ton, and more than 100 ton. The Food & Beverages market dominated the Global Corrugators Market by End User in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,129.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period. The Logistics & Shipping market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during (2022 - 2028).



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the corrugators market is segmented into food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, logistics & shipping, and others. The food and beverages segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the corrugators market in 2021. Due to an increase in the number of individuals who consume fast food, the number of individuals who buy food online, as well as the expansion of the worldwide food trade, the food & beverage business is now quite vast. The creation of various food-grade corrugated packaging manufactured from corrugated paper boards has largely been motivated by this.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the corrugators market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the highest revenue share in the corrugators market in 2021. The significant development capacity of the manufacturing sector, which includes food & beverage, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and other industries, is responsible for the segment’s expansion. Furthermore, due to their comparatively simple legal requirements, China, India, and Vietnam are some of the key manufacturing hubs in the Asia Pacific region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ISOWA Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., BW Papersystems(Barry-Wehmiller), Wenzhou Kingsun Machinery Industrial Co.,Ltd., Acme Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd, HIC Machinery Co., BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, Champion Corrugated Co., LTD., and Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science & Technology Co., Ltd (Fosber S.p.A.).



